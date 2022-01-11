ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

The FTC's Antitrust Suit Against Facebook Moves Forward

By Posted by BeauHD
slashdot.org
 4 days ago

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) can move forward with its latest antitrust lawsuit against Meta, a US district judge ruled on Tuesday. The decision is a significant win for the regulator, which had seen its first complaint thrown out by...

yro.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
smarteranalyst.com

Meta’s Plea to Dismiss FTC’s Antitrust Suit Rejected

A U.S. district court has given its green light to The Federal Trade Commission to proceed with an antitrust lawsuit against Meta Platforms (FB). After being rejected once, the FTC filed an amended complaint in August 2021. The amended complaint includes more details on the company’s monopoly power allegations. Also,...
LAW
WATE

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Alphabet

(The Hill) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed some of the country’s largest social media and tech companies Thursday, arguing they had not been forthcoming following an August request for information. The four subpoenas were sent to Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Alphabet, the parent company of both […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antitrust#Per The Washington Post#Court
Seekingalpha.com

Facebook loses bid (again) to throw out FTC's antitrust case

Facebook (FB +1.9%) has again lost a bid to throw out the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust case against it. The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia denied Facebook and parent Meta Platforms' attempt to dismiss the monopoly case, and ordered the company to file an answer to the FTC's complaint by Jan. 25.
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Suit says Google, Facebook chiefs OK'd market pact

Top bosses of Google and Facebook were directly involved in approving an allegedly illegal 2018 deal to cement their dominance of the online advertising market, US court documents revealed Friday. The US government filed its blockbuster lawsuit in October of last year, accusing Google of maintaining an "illegal monopoly" in online search and advertising. 
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Instagram
Washington Post

State attorneys general appeal court’s dismissal of their Facebook antitrust suit

A coalition of 48 attorneys general filed an appeal Friday arguing that a federal judge erred in dismissing their high-profile antitrust case against Facebook. The 99-page brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, seeks to overturn Judge James E. Boasberg’s stunning decision in June to dismiss the states’ lawsuit because the states waited too long to challenge the company’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, bought in 2012 and 2014, respectively.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

January 6th committee subpoenas records from Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Reddit

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has issued subpoenas to Twitter, Reddit, and the parent companies of YouTube and Facebook for information “relating to the spread of misinformation, efforts to overturn the 2020 election, domestic violent extremism, and foreign influence in the 2020 election” after the companies spurned prior voluntary requests.In a statement, select committee chairman Bennie Thompson said the panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans is looking for information to answer two “key questions” of “how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy” and “what steps...
CONGRESS & COURTS
slashdot.org

PayPal Faces Lawsuit For Freezing Customer Accounts and Funds

PayPal has been arbitrarily freezing accounts for at least 15 years, maybe 20. They froze one of mine back in 2004 or so just because I was making small payments of a few cents while testing out their API for an integration. Apparently that was somehow "suspicious". This was before they even had an API for testing, or if they had one they hid it well. I only had about $20 in the account and and was so angered that I never submitted the docs they requested, abandoned the account and integration, and swore never to give PayPal another dime.
ECONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AOL Corp

Michigan AG says scheme to overthrow election with fake electors ‘may go all the way to the top’

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel appeared on The Rachel Maddow Show Thursday, where she spoke about the scheme in which Republicans in several states that President Biden won forged election documents in an attempt to give the election to former President Trump. Fraudulent electors in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia sent documents to the National Archives to certify the election for Trump, despite Biden having won. While no one has been arrested yet in connection with this attempted election fraud, Nessel expects authorities to gather more evidence, and that this may have been orchestrated from the highest levels of government.
MICHIGAN STATE
Vice

How to Get Your Cut of Navient’s $2B Student Loan Payback to Borrowers

Navient, formerly one of the biggest student loan servicers in the U.S., agreed to a settlement with Pennsylvania and dozens of other states Thursday to cancel more than $1.8 billion in student loans and pay nearly $100 million in restitution to borrowers. The agreement comes after Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh...
EDUCATION
Law.com

Prince Andrew Likely Not Protected by 2009 Epstein Settlement, US Judge Says

"He is in the category of any person not entitled to use the settlement," said U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of the Southern District of New York. A Manhattan federal judge expressed skepticism on Tuesday that Prince Andrew could use a 2009 settlement between Jeffrey Epstein and an alleged sex trafficking victim to avoid facing civil claims of sexual abuse in New York.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

What Supreme Court's block of vaccine mandate for large businesses will mean for public health: 4 questions answered

The U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 13, 2022, blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate, which applied to virtually all private companies with 100 of more employees. But it left in place a narrower mandate that requires health care workers at facilities receiving federal funds to get vaccinated. The ruling comes at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates continues to soar throughout the United States as a result of the omicron variant. We asked Debbie Kaminer, a professor of law at Baruch College, CUNY, to explain the ruling’s impact. 1. What did the Supreme Court decide? The court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy