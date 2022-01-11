The FTC's Antitrust Suit Against Facebook Moves Forward

PayPal has been arbitrarily freezing accounts for at least 15 years, maybe 20. They froze one of mine back in 2004 or so just because I was making small payments of a few cents while testing out their API for an integration. Apparently that was somehow "suspicious". This was before they even had an API for testing, or if they had one they hid it well. I only had about $20 in the account and and was so angered that I never submitted the docs they requested, abandoned the account and integration, and swore never to give PayPal another dime.

