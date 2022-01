STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, testing sites have gotten busier as more people have gotten COVID while others worry whether or not they’ve been exposed. If you ride by a drive through testing site in downtown Statesboro lately, it seems like there’s always at least one car in line. The ladies here say they’ve seen an increase in people getting tested. They say some have symptoms, but some are coming out of precaution.

