ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

PODCAST: Bo Moore of "Laurel Highlands Live" chats Steelers and high school basketball with the Tribune's Shawn Curtis

By The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 4 days ago

Your browser does not support the audio element. Bo...

www.tribdem.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Caleb Williams Reportedly Met With 2 Major Schools

Caleb Williams appears to be getting closer to a transfer decision, though he’s not there yet. According to a report from ESPN, the Oklahoma Sooners transfer quarterback met with two major programs in recent days. Williams, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following Lincoln Riley’s move...
NFL
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart ‘Focused’ On 3 Schools

Earlier this week, highly touted USC quarterback Jaxson Dart entered the NCAA transfer portal, signaling that his brief time in Southern California has come to an end. Already, the former five-star recruit is narrowing down his options. According to Gerry Hamilton of On3 Sports, Dart is focusing on three possible...
NFL
Concord Monitor

High schools: Basketball results

Key players: MV – Macy Gordon (16 points), Rylee Boucher (9 points), Livvie Lacasse (8 points); Bishop Brady – Libbey Hicks (8 points) Highlights: After a 7-7 tie through the first quarter, MV narrowly led 20-16 at halftime, but pulled away in the third quarter. The Pride led 43-23 heading into the fourth.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Laurel Highlands#Highschool#Tribune#Wntj#Wnti#The Tribune Democrat
CBS Baltimore

Eleven Local Basketball Players Nominated For McDonald’s All American Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven basketball players from Baltimore area high schools have been nominated for the chance to play in the 45th McDonald’s All American Games. The eight girls and three boys represent various high schools around the region: Farrah Peterein, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Sydnee Washington, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Cameron Whitmore, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Gia Cooke, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Yonta Vaughn, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Favour Aire, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Jillian Crawford, Fallston High School Jess Littlejohn, Liberty High School in Eldersburg Nekhu Mitchell, McDonogh School in Owings Mills Delaney Yarborough, McDonogh School in...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Herald-Times

Saturday's IHSAA girls high school basketball matchups

Evansville Central (6-12) at Bloomington South (2-16) COACHES: Dave Alexander, 20-44 in 3rd year at Central. Larry Winters, 315-191 in 23rd year at Bloomington South. LAST OUTING: Central lost to Vincennes Lincoln, 59-40. Bloomington South lost to Mooresville, 45-31. SERIES LAST 20 YEARS: Bloomington South, 5-0. OUTLOOK: Bears are struggling...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Tribune-Democrat

Letter to the editor | Tips for making sports more enjoyable

Wouldn’t it be nice to go back to sports without any politics or pandemic news?. Well, here goes some of my thoughts on those subjects:. • MLB: Get rid of the batting gloves; outlaw the infield shift; let the umpires just do their jobs without any electronic equipment; and start an extra inning game with no one on base; and, by far, no more designated hitters. Anybody recall how the Bucs sometimes used Vernon Law as a pinch hitter?
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Norman Transcript

Prep basketball: Norman High girls, boys sweep contests with Moore

With just under three minutes left to play, the Norman High girls trailed Moore by five points. Seleh Harmon caught a pass beyond the arc standing next to the Tigers’ bench and knocked down a 3-pointer to lessen the Lions’ lead to two points. On the ensuing Moore possession, Shayne Roberts grabbed a steal for Norman.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Look: UCLA Announces Decision On Head Coach Chip Kelly

Kirk Ferentz isn’t the only college football coach who signed a contract extension on Friday. A few hours after his deal was announced, UCLA revealed that it has signed Chip Kelly to a new contract. Kelly’s contract is a four-year deal that’ll run through the 2025 season. It’s not...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy