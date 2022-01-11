PODCAST: Bo Moore of "Laurel Highlands Live" chats Steelers and high school basketball with the Tribune's Shawn Curtis

Wouldn’t it be nice to go back to sports without any politics or pandemic news?. Well, here goes some of my thoughts on those subjects:. • MLB: Get rid of the batting gloves; outlaw the infield shift; let the umpires just do their jobs without any electronic equipment; and start an extra inning game with no one on base; and, by far, no more designated hitters. Anybody recall how the Bucs sometimes used Vernon Law as a pinch hitter?

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO