Ireland expected to relax restrictions for COVID-19 close contacts

By Reuters
 5 days ago
DUBLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ireland is expected to lift restrictions on the movement of people who have been in close contact with someone suffering from COVID-19 if they are fully vaccinated with a booster and have no symptoms.

In a radio interview with Newstalk, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said he had received updated advice on coronavirus restrictions that would be considered by his cabinet colleagues on Wednesday.

"The main change and recommendation is as follows: if you have boosted immunity currently you are asked to restrict your movements for five days. That requirement would go completely. So no restricted movement if you have boosted immunity," he said.

Boosted immunity includes means people who have had two doses of a vaccine and a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 in the last three months, Donnelly said.

Ireland's health department reported 19,290 new cases on Tuesday, with the fast-spreading Omicron variant accounting for 92% of all infections in the country.

Donnelly said he would also propose that certain age groups with a positive rapid antigen test no longer need a PCR test to confirm the result.

The isolation period for those who test positive is set to be standardised at seven days, regardless of whether they have received a booster vaccination.

Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by David Clarke

Related
The Independent

Cambodia launches 4th round of COVID-19 vaccinations

Cambodia on Friday began a fourth round of vaccinations against the coronavirus in response to the omicron variant, with high-risk groups being among the first to receive the additional boosters.Frontline medical staff and members of the armed forces were among those lining up at hospitals and clinics. Government ministers, including Prime Minister Hun Sen also received booster doses on Friday.Hun Sen has appealed to all Cambodian people to get fully vaccinated, including a booster, saying on his Facebook page that it is the only way to make sure to keep their families and communities safe from COVID-19. A...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Donnelly
newschannel20.com

Pritzker to work remotely after COVID-19 close contact

CHICAGO, Ill. (KHQA) — Governor JB Pritzker will work remotely out of an abundance of caution after he came in close contact on Tuesday with a state employee who tested positive for COVID-19. With the Omicron variant spreading across the state, the governor's office said he's taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. Pritzker tested negative for COVID-19 as recently as Wednesday morning and is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.
CHICAGO, IL
104.1 WIKY

French schools “overwhelmed” by COVID-19 and contact tracing

Boulogne-Billancourt, FRANCE (Reuters) – Less than a week has gone by since French schools reopened after Christmas, but at the Jean Renoir high school in Boulogne-Billancourt, just outside of Paris, one in four teachers and nearly 50 pupils are already sick with COVID-19. With new testing and contact tracing...
EDUCATION
tomahawkleader.com

‘Crisis mode’: LCHD ‘no longer has capacity’ to follow-up with all positive COVID-19 cases, close contacts

LINCOLN COUNTY – The Lincoln County Health Department (LCHD) said on Thursday, Jan. 6 that it had entered “crisis mode for COVID-19 disease follow-up.”. “Lincoln County is seeing a significant surge in COVID-19 cases,” LCHD said in a release. “The Lincoln County Health Department no longer has the capacity to follow-up with everyone who is positive with COVID-19 and their close contacts.”
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
industryglobalnews24.com

Singapore to Tighten Covid-19 Restrictions

On 5th January, the co-chair of the multi-ministry task force, Lawrence Wong, said that Singapore was left with no options but to tighten restrictions to avoid unnecessary risks posed by the new wave of the Covid-19. Mr. Wong said that if the citizens maintained discipline and complied with the SOPs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Austria eyes raising age for compulsory coronavirus jabs to 18

ZURICH, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Austria’s government proposed on Sunday setting the minimum age for mandatory coronavirus vaccinations against COVID-19 at 18 and rolling out the programme in stages from Feb. 1, seeking to build broad consensus for the disputed step. The conservative-led government had said last month it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fall in Covid hospital numbers offers great hope, says HSE chief

The latest Covid-19 data suggests Ireland can feel “great hope”, Health Service Executive chief Paul Reid has said.Mr Reid said on Saturday that “a consistent set of Covid-19 trends give great hope”.He added that the number of people in hospital with the virus has fallen to 940.The number of people in hospital had risen above 1,000 in recent days, prompting concern among health officials.A consistent set of #COVID19 trends give great hope. Hospital cases down to 940, ICU at 83 & fewer patients on oxygen support. GP referrals & overall cases down. Booster vaccines & the public's response have so...
WORLD
The Independent

Government to consider plans to relax rules around close contacts

The Government is to consider plans to relax the rules around close contacts on Wednesday following public health advice.Under the proposals, close contacts of Covid-19 cases would no longer have to restrict their movements for five days if they have received the booster jab and are asymptomatic.Currently, a close contact of a Covid case must restrict their movements, regardless of their vaccination status, and do three antigen tests every two days.If an individual tests positive on an antigen, they are asked to book a PCR test.In the last week of December, the total number of close contacts was 229,113, an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Britain reports 70,924 new COVID-19 cases, 88 deaths

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain reported 70,924 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 88 deaths within 28-days of a positive test. That compares with 81,713 new cases on Saturday, and 287 deaths. The government said data on new infections from Scotland was not included in Sunday's total due...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Taoiseach ‘hopeful’ current restrictions will be lifted at end of January

The Taoiseach said he is hopeful Covid restrictions can be removed at the end of the month, allowing events and the hospitality sector to open after 8pm.The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is meeting next Thursday and will advise the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on the current restrictions.Micheál Martin said the country is making progress against Omicron “I would hope that we would be in a position to move forward in terms of the current restrictions but I’m not in a position yet to say anything definitive about that,” Mr Martin said on Friday.“I want to really see...
WORLD
Reuters

Israel increases state aid plan for COVID-hit airlines

JERUSALEM, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Israel's cabinet approved additional state aid on Sunday to help bail out airlines suffering another pandemic blow with the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the finance and transportation ministries said. Total state aid would not exceed $85 million for all of Israel's carriers and...
WORLD
The Independent

Czechs to let some workers stay on after testing positive

The new Czech government will allow some workers who have tested positive for the coronavirus to stay on the job, in an extraordinary measure to ease possible staff shortages caused by an anticipated surge of the omicron variant.Health Minister Vlastimil Valek said Friday the measure, which was also used during previous coronavirus surges, would only apply to workers in health care and nursing homes who have no symptoms of COVID-19.Valek said it would be used only when absolutely necessary, amid strict safeguards to prevent such workers from infecting other people. Further conditions will be set by health authorities.New infections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ireland could begin ‘phased’ end to restrictions in coming weeks, says Varadkar

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said he expects a “phased” reopening of society from the end of January.Strict Covid-19 measures, including the closure of nightclubs and a curfew for hospitality venues, were introduced late last year amid fears about the spread of the Omicron variant.On Sunday, the Tanaiste said he hoped that some restrictions might be lifted “soon”.Members of the National Public Health Emergency Team are expected to meet on Thursday to discuss the latest in the pandemic.I'll be pushing for a more ambitious, quicker reopening over the next couple of monthsLeo VaradkarIreland is still recording high case numbers, with 965...
WORLD
Reuters

Irish hospitalisations see first week-on-week fall in Omicron wave

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus patients in Irish hospitals fell week-on-week for the first time since the Omicron variant drove cases to record highs last month, adding to confidence that restrictions will begin to be lifted shortly. Ministers have said this week that they are increasingly confident of...
WORLD
Reuters

Italy reports 149,512 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 248 deaths

MILAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Italy reported 149,512 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, after 180,426 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 248 from 308. Italy has registered 141,104 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
WORLD
Reuters

Protest in Netherlands against coronavirus measures

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Thousands of protesters packed Amsterdam’s streets on Sunday in opposition to the government-imposed COVID-19 measures and vaccination campaign as virus infections hit a new record. Authorities were granted stop and search powers at several locations across the city and scores of riot police vans patrolled neighbourhoods...
PROTESTS
