Wild Agree To 3-Year, $3.6M Extension With Jon Merrill

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild agreed to terms on Tuesday with defenseman Jon Merrill on a three-year, $3.6 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season. The...

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
3 Detroit Red Wings most likely to be traded

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman recently indicated that he likely wouldn’t be aggressive at the trade deadline, as his team currently stands on the cusp of a playoff spot as we near the third week of 2022. However, should the Red Wings falter and fall out of...
L.A. Kings trainer becomes 1st female staffer on bench in NHL

Aisha Visram is believed to have become the first woman to work on the bench of an NHL regular-season game in any capacity when she served as athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings in their 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. According to the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society and Society of Professional Hockey Equipment […]
Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
UCLA, Chip Kelly agree to 4-year contract extension

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly agreed to a new four-year contract on Friday after leading the Bruins to their best season since 2015. Kelly was set to begin the final year of a five-year, $23.3 million contract, that he originally signed in November 2017, on Sunday. “We are extremely appreciative...
Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL

