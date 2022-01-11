Naples Historical Society receives Preservation League grant for restoration of Cleveland House

The Naples Historical Society has received a $2,685 Technical Assistance Grant from the Preservation League of New York State to go toward the restoration and preservation of the Cleveland House.

The money will be used for an analysis of the building’s foundation. According to a news release, “We are delighted to be the recipient of this grant that will guide us in our preservation efforts of the Cleveland House” announced Trish Lambiase, President of the Naples Historical Society.

The Cleveland House in Naples, NY was built by Ephraim Cleveland, a Revolutionary War Captain. It was the first frame structure built after pioneers arrived in this area in 1790. The home remains nearly intact as it was originally built in 1794. On the walls of a second-floor bedchamber is stenciling believed to be done by Naples’s resident Stephen Clark completed around 1828.

The preservation/restoration of the Cleveland House, especially the stenciling in the bedchamber, is of highest priority as buckling in the walls is evident. This foundation assessment will give the historical society needed guidance to establish a budget, timeline and set fund raising goals to stabilize the foundation believed to be contributing to wall buckling.

