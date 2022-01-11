Did Biden's speech 'move the needle' on the filibuster?

The Biden White House has forced the resignation of a Trump-appointed member of a U.S. commission who has promoted the baseless claim that the FBI planted agents among the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Darren Beattie was named by former president Donald Trump to the U.S....
Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.
A Republican state representative from Arizona was in no hurry Wednesday to answer questions about why he signed an inauthentic electoral certificate declaring former President Donald Trump won the state in 2020. As was widely reported Wednesday, state-level Republicans in several contested states sent similar certificates to the National Archives...
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether President Joe Biden’s major voting rights speech was “the most effective use of the President’s time?”. Psaki briefed reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday en route to Georgia, during which the president’s role in this year’s midterm elections came up.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, slammed his fists on a podium in frustration Tuesday as he attacked what he deemed media hypocrisy on masking. During a press conference speaking out against Democrats trying to eliminate the filibuster, a reporter questioned Cruz about him and his fellow Republicans not wearing masks. Cruz quickly shot down the question and angrily asked why the "questions are only directed at one side" on masks.
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said pointedly Tuesday that ending the legislative filibuster won't make the Senate work better – just as President Joe Biden flew to Georgia to demand changes in Senate rules to push through voting rights legislation. 'We need some good rules changes to make the...
MSNBC's Al Sharpton said President Biden's emotionally charged address Tuesday didn't seem like one intended to win support for sweeping Democratic election legislation, calling it a "you're going to hell" speech. Sharpton, a liberal activist in addition to his weekend hosting duties on MSNBC, was on hand for Biden's Atlanta...
Conservative and liberal female figures came to varying conclusions on the validity of Vice President Kamala Harris' reported belief that she's treated worse by the press because of her race and gender. A recent report by The New York Times suggested Harris, who is the first Black, South Asian or...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki was mocked for attempting to backpedal President Biden's widely-criticized speech linking political opponents of Democrat-backed voting bills on Capitol Hill to the nation's most infamous segregationists. During Friday's press briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy grilled Psaki over Biden's inflammatory remarks made in Atlanta attacking...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
WASHINGTON (TND) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted President Joe Biden’s Tuesday speech in Atlanta endorsing Democrats’ election reforms, expressing displeasure with the president’s abandonment of “rational persuasion for pure demagoguery.”. On the Senate floor Wednesday, McConnell criticized Biden's speech for invoking the Civil...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki was hammered by critics Wednesday for invoking former President Trump while dismissing condemnation of the vitriolic language used by President Biden in his voting address. During the daily White House press briefing, Psaki was asked by a reporter specifically about Sen. Mitt Romney's, R-Utah,...
President Biden said he was "insulted" by a reporter's question Tuesday wondering if he felt that way about Stacey Abrams skipping his speech on voting rights on her Georgia turf. "Any thoughts on Stacey Abrams skipping your speech today, sir? Are you insulted she's skipping your speech?" a reporter asked...
Discontent over skyrocketing inflation is the most important issue for voters heading into this year's midterm election, Frank Luntz told CNBC on Friday. "We're not just anxious anymore. This country is getting angry," the GOP pollster said. "They're going to take that anger out at the ballot box in November."
