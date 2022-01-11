ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloverdale, CA

NorCal woman’s death deemed ‘suspicious’ after body found in remote area

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Ay8W_0dizwoXF00

CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County violent crimes detectives said they are working “around-the-clock” on a suspicious death investigation. The victim was identified Tuesday as 33-year-old Amber Dillon of Willits.

“We understand there is a lot of public interest on this case. Our #1 priority is to find out how and why Ms. Dillon died, bringing her justice and providing closure for her family,” the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office wrote Tuesday afternoon.

Dillon’s body was found in a remote wooded area off Highway 101 in Cloverdale on Jan. 7.

“A a California Highway Patrol Officer was flagged down by a community member in the area of Geysers Road and Highway 101 regarding a possible deceased body,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia wrote.

Amber Dillon’s body was found in this remote area. (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s Violent Crime and Crime Scene unit found Dillon’s body and combed the area for evidence.

No other information about Dillon’s death was released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cloverdale, CA
City
Willits, CA
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Cloverdale, CA
Crime & Safety
Sonoma County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Santa Clara County Sheriff to appear in court

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith is set to appear in court on Friday morning on misconduct charges. The court session is likely to be brief. She is expected to contest the charges against her. The hearing will take place virtually over Zoom around 10 a.m Smith and her […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose sees slight decrease in homicides in 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In 2021, the city of San Jose saw a slight decrease in homicides than the year prior. According to SJPD, there were 31 confirmed homicides within the department’s jurisdiction in 2021. That number compares to the 44 homicides in 2020, a decrease of 13 for 2021 and the city’s lowest […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Norcal Woman#Sheriff S Sgt
KRON4 News

San Francisco restaurant damaged by arson: police

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Officers responding to a burglary at a restaurant in San Francisco’s Mission District early Thursday morning arrived to find the business had been damaged by a fire that investigators have determined was set intentionally, police said. Officers responded around 4 a.m. to the business in the 700 block of Valencia Street. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Bay Area food banks report critical volunteer shortage

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Community Food Bank has enough capacity to accommodate 50 volunteers for any given shift. On Friday, just 22 people showed up. “They’re a dedicated crew that’s coming in during the days to get the work done, but we need more hands,” said food bank spokesperson Michael Altfest. […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy