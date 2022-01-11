NorCal woman’s death deemed ‘suspicious’ after body found in remote area

CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County violent crimes detectives said they are working “around-the-clock” on a suspicious death investigation. The victim was identified Tuesday as 33-year-old Amber Dillon of Willits.

“We understand there is a lot of public interest on this case. Our #1 priority is to find out how and why Ms. Dillon died, bringing her justice and providing closure for her family,” the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office wrote Tuesday afternoon.

Dillon’s body was found in a remote wooded area off Highway 101 in Cloverdale on Jan. 7.

“A a California Highway Patrol Officer was flagged down by a community member in the area of Geysers Road and Highway 101 regarding a possible deceased body,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia wrote.

Amber Dillon’s body was found in this remote area. (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s Violent Crime and Crime Scene unit found Dillon’s body and combed the area for evidence.

No other information about Dillon’s death was released.

