Alabama State

Kiss of death

Dothan Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmbassador to Slovenia? Other than wealth and allegiance to The Donald, what credentials...

dothaneagle.com

Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Djokovic back in detention, continues to fight deportation

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was back in immigration detention Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to higher court. A Federal Court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men’s No. 1-ranked tennis...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Ranting man takes hostages at Texas synagogue

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities said a man took hostages Saturday during services at a Texas synagogue where the suspect could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan. The Colleyville...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
NBC News

Police negotiate with hostage taker at synagogue in Dallas-Fort Worth

Authorities in Texas were negotiating with a man holding hostages, including a rabbi and possibly other people, at a synagogue in Dallas-Fort Worth on Saturday afternoon. The man is demanding the release of a federal prisoner who was convicted in 2010 of attempted murder in a terrorism-related case, officials said.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
