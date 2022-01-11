ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Get to Know the Newest UTEP Transfer: Freshman Wing Ché Evans Jr.

By Adrian Broaddus
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's week one for freshman wing Ché Evans Jr. at UTEP, and the San Diego State in-season transfer is finally practicing in El Paso. The biggest question for the 6-foot-6 transfer is whether or not he will be eligible to join the squad for in-game competition this season or...

krod.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
600 ESPN El Paso

Oregon Beats No. 3 UCLA 84-81 in OT for Altman’s 700th Win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jacob Young scored a season-high 23 points and Oregon edged No. 3 UCLA 84-81 in overtime to give coach Dana Altman his 700th career victory. The Ducks improved to 10-6 overall and 3-2 in the Pac-12 with their fourth straight win. Johnny Juzang scored 23 points to lead the Bruins. They fell to 10-2 and 2-1. The Ducks swarmed the floor at the final buzzer and their yelling echoed through a mostly empty Pauley Pavilion as they celebrated in the locker room.
LOS ANGELES, CA
600 ESPN El Paso

Super Bowl Organizers say Game is Staying in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — With the Super Bowl just one month away, preparations are in full swing for the return of the NFL’s premier event to the place where it all started. And both NFL officials and local organizers say the championship game isn’t leaving the Los Angeles area. The NFL has no plans to move the Super Bowl to Arlington, Texas, or anywhere else despite the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the accompanying health precautions in California, several officials confirmed Thursday at SoFi Stadium during a media event held to mark one month before the 56th edition of the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Florida State
El Paso, TX
College Sports
El Paso, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
El Paso, TX
Sports
State
Arkansas State
600 ESPN El Paso

Super Wildcard Weekend is a Great Slate of Games to Start NFL Playoffs

The 2021 - 2022 NFL regular season is done and the road to Super Bowl LVI begins this weekend. For Dallas Cowboys fans, the hopes are high to get back to their first Super Bowl since 1996. Chiefs fans in East Texas are rooting for Patrick Mahomes to lead his Chiefs to a second straight Super Bowl. The cheering starts with big games for both on Sunday.
NFL
600 ESPN El Paso

Damian Lillard out at Least 6 Weeks After Surgery

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has had surgery to repair a core injury that has been causing him abdominal pain. Lillard will be evaluated in six weeks but there is no timetable for his return. The six-time All-Star has missed five games since the start of the year and 11 games overall this season because of the injury.
NBA
600 ESPN El Paso

James Scores 34 but Lakers Stumble, Fall to Kings 125-116

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 29 points, Chimezie Metu made a clutch 3-pointer with 46.7 seconds remaining and the Sacramento Kings ended their longest losing streak of the season by beating the Los Angeles Lakers 125-116. Harrison Barnes added 23 points and seven rebounds for the Kings, who had dropped five straight games. Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points and 10 assists. LeBron James had 34 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Lakers. Malik Monk scored 22. The Lakers trailed by 10 but cut it to 118-116 following a layup by James. Fox came back with a 12-footer near the right elbow and, after Russell Westbrook missed a 3-pointer, Metu made his big shot from the top of the arc.
NBA
600 ESPN El Paso

Durant, Harden Lead Nets to 138-112 Romp Over Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 27 points, James Harden added 25 points and season-high 16 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets rolled to an easy win over Chicago, beating the Bulls 138-112 in a matchup between the Eastern Conference’s top two teams. Durant had 17 points in the third. The second-place Nets outscored East-leading Chicago by 20 in the quarter to silence a raucous crowd and came away with the win with all three superstars in the lineup for just the second time. Kyrie Irving scored nine in his third game. The seven-time All-Star has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine and is barred from suiting up in New York due to the city’s mandate. Zach LaVine scored 22 for Chicago. DeMar DeRozan added 19 points.
NBA
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy