Expand your kid's responsibilities this year

Dear Mr. Dad: My mother passed away several years ago and my father suffers from dementia. They were great parents and are definitely role models for me as I father my own children (ages 7, 12 and 16). The problem is when my kids ask me questions about their grandparents, I barely have any answers. Although both of my parents were very involved in all aspects of my life, including school, sports, music and so on, they almost never told me anything about their own lives, especially when they were kids. I have so many questions and it makes me incredibly sad — and a little angry — to realize I’ll never be able to get answers. I don’t want to make the same mistake my parents did. Is there some way I can make sure my kids will know me after I’m gone?

