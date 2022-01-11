ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl Scout

2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program underway with new cookie in this year's lineup

 3 days ago

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council officially kicks off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program® today and has a new cookie in the lineup. Brand-new flavor Adventurefuls™ is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Through the annual fundraiser, local Girl Scouts learn essential life, leadership, and business skills while also giving back to the community through the council’s Sweet Support Gift of Caring service project.

During the 2020-21 program, girls across the council’s 26-county footprint (24 in New York and two in Northern Pennsylvania) sold 1,260,493 packages of cookies and donated 24,556 to Meals on Wheels and first responders. This year’s Sweet Support recipients are teachers/faculty at local schools and regional Meals on Wheels programs. Cookies will be donated to these entities throughout the council’s service area at the conclusion of the season. The council’s donation goal is 50,000 packages.

“Our Girl Scouts are excited about the 2022 cookie program and our number one goal is to keep the experience safe, positive, and educational for them,” says GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale. “Once again, girls are gaining real-world experience on the importance of leadership, adaptability, and perseverance in the face of challenging times and especially during the ongoing pandemic. The cookie program helps provide normalcy and fun for our local Girl Scouts and we thank the community for their continued support.”

Girl Scout Cookie season continues through March 27. The public can support GSNYPENN Girl Scouts by purchasing cookies for just $5 per package or purchasing cookies to donate to the council’s Sweet Support recipients. The 2022 lineup features not only brand-new flavor Adventurefuls™ but also classic favorites Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Tagalongs®, Do-si-dos®, Trefoils®, Lemon-Ups®, Girl Scout S’mores®, and gluten-free Toffee-tastic®.

After paying the baker, 100 percent of proceeds raised from the cookie program stay local. Funds are used for troop activities and by the council to maintain properties and deliver programming to its girl and adult members. You can help local Girl Scouts during the cookie program in a few ways:

  • If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies. Girls use a combination of paper order forms and online Digital Cookie storefront links. Cookies ordered online can be paid for and shipped directly to the customer with no contact. Initial orders taken now through February will be delivered to local customers in late-February and early March.
  • If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit gsnypenn.org/cookies22 to connect to a local troop to place an order or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app (free on iOS and Android devices) to find traditional walk-up or no contact drive-thru booths during March in the local area.

For more information or assistance connecting to a troop participating in this year’s cookie program, contact the council at 1.855.213.8555, option 2 or [email protected].

GSNYPENN serves girls in K-12 across 26 counties: Allegany, Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Oswego, Otsego, St. Lawrence, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne and Yates in New York and Bradford and Tioga in Pennsylvania.

Annual membership is $25; financial assistance is available. To start her adventure, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become a volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.

