When Tommy Haas advised Rafael Nadal to play with a wooden spoon

This week’s best watches pose an interesting question: why don’t more athletes wear watches during a game? Lots of reasons, of course, including the fact that it’s uncomfortable to have a big chunk of steel on your wrist when you’re swinging a driver, the potential dangers to other players in contact sports, and the fact that it’s often against the rules. But that, of course, just makes the athletes who do wear their watches to work—not to mention the pieces themselves—all the more noteworthy. No one understands this better than Richard Mille, who has outfitted everyone from Bubba Watson to Usain Bolt in brightly-coloured quartz and carbon timepieces that cost as much as a starter home. As patently bonkers as Mille’s creations are, however, none is more impressive than the namesake watch worn by Rafael Nadal when he clinched the Melbourne Summer Set in Australia this week. Plus, Andre Iguodala and Steph Curry’s pre-game face-off.

TENNIS ・ 9 HOURS AGO