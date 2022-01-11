ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

When Tommy Haas advised Rafael Nadal to play with a wooden spoon

By JOVICA ILIC
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rafael Nadal has won 13 Roland Garros titles from 17 trips to Paris since 2005, scoring 105 victories from 108 encounters and setting many records that will never get broken. Nadal's 13th Roland Garros crown came in October 2020, and many active and former players were joking about a way to...

www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nadal, others on Djokovic saga: 'Bit tired of the situation'

Rafael Nadal s first Grand Slam match in more than seven months is on the horizon, he is coming back from a painful left foot problem that limited him to one tournament over the last half of last season and he got COVID-19 in December.Plenty to talk about, right? This is, after all, the owner of 20 major championships and one of the most significant figures in the history of tennis. His mere presence at an Australian Open pre-tournament news conference Saturday was newsworthy — or, rather, would have been on pretty much any other occasion.Ah, yes, the run-up...
TENNIS
TheConversationAU

Novak Djokovic has long divided opinion. Now, his legacy will be complicated even further

After a convoluted and shambolic visa approval process, followed by questions about his movements over the past month and the information provided to Australian border officials, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has cancelled Novak Djokovic’s visa. The decision is a major blow to Djokovic, who is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at 20 Grand Slam singles titles, the most ever by a male player. While his lawyers will attempt to challenge the latest visa cancellation, Djokovic is unlikely to chase history at his most successful Grand Slam tournament. The decision is also a blow to the Australian Open. With Federer...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic’s selfish behavior is why he will never be revered like Federer, Nadal

Novak Djokovic apparently has no shame. He wants to win at all costs. And that is the difference between him and Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The three players are neck-and-neck in the all-time grand slam race. The 34-year-old Novak Djokovic is the youngest of the three titans of tennis and is likely to surpass the other two, as he’s already done with weeks at world No.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
AFP

Australian Open players tire of Djokovic saga - 'no one' bigger than event

Players at the Australian Open were on Saturday growing tired of the Novak Djokovic visa saga overshadowing the opening Grand Slam of the year with Rafael Nadal declaring no one was bigger than the tournament. World number one Djokovic has again been detained in Australia after authorities ripped up his visa for a second time and declared he was a threat to the public. He is facing deportation with his chances of defending his men's title at Melbourne Park looking increasingly slim. His lawyers are battling to keep him in the country in a controversy that has dragged on for over a week.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaniard#Italian
GQMagazine

Rafael Nadal Preps for the Australian Open Wearing His Signature Million-Dollar Watch

This week’s best watches pose an interesting question: why don’t more athletes wear watches during a game? Lots of reasons, of course, including the fact that it’s uncomfortable to have a big chunk of steel on your wrist when you’re swinging a driver, the potential dangers to other players in contact sports, and the fact that it’s often against the rules. But that, of course, just makes the athletes who do wear their watches to work—not to mention the pieces themselves—all the more noteworthy. No one understands this better than Richard Mille, who has outfitted everyone from Bubba Watson to Usain Bolt in brightly-coloured quartz and carbon timepieces that cost as much as a starter home. As patently bonkers as Mille’s creations are, however, none is more impressive than the namesake watch worn by Rafael Nadal when he clinched the Melbourne Summer Set in Australia this week. Plus, Andre Iguodala and Steph Curry’s pre-game face-off.
TENNIS
The Independent

Martina Navratilova tells Novak Djokovic to ‘go home’ and walk away from Australian Open

Martina Navratilova has told Novak Djokovic to do “the right thing” and “go home”.Djokovic is currently preparing for the Australian Open in Melbourne, which begins on Monday, after his visa was initially revoked and then reinstated while he was held in a government facility by the country’s Border Force.The men’s world No1 is not vaccinated against Covid-19, something required by Australia’s strict border controls. Djokovic claimed his December bout of the disease satisfied the demands of Tennis Australia and the state of Victoria to allow him an exemption to enter the country, but his exemption was rejected by authorities...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Novak Djokovic isn't the only sports star to refuse a vaccine

Novak Djokovic, the multiple grand slam winner has been making headlines worldwide over his approach to Covid-19. But he's not the only sports star who has refused jabs or not disclosed their vaccination status in this world we now live in. In the NFL, Aaron Rodgers drew headlines after he...
NFL
The Independent

Spain denies Novak Djokovic investigation over alleged Covid breach

Novak Djokovic is not being investigated by the Spanish government over a separate alleged Covid rules breach to his current difficulties with the Australian government.Reports on Wednesday suggested authorities were looking into a possible legal issue after it emerged Djokovic entered the country days after testing positive for Covid en route to Melbourne for the Australian Open.Since 20 September, citizens from Serbia are required to have a vaccine certificate or show a special exemption to enter a Spanish territory.But despite speculation surrounding Djokovic’s actions last month, Spain’s interior ministry informed Politico that they are not investigating whether the men’s...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy