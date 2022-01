Icy roads are being blamed for an accident near Gower that left a St. Joseph woman with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 48-year old St. Joseph resident Dawn Reital was northbound on US 169, 5 miles north of Gower around 10:30 Saturday night when her vehicle starting sliding on the icy roadway. She travelled off the north side of the roadway, struck and ditch and overturned, coming to rest in the ditch on the vehicle’s top.

