4 electric toothbrushes that would make your dentist proud

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As a former cleaning editor who has tested just about every weird hack in the book (did you know you can clean your window screens with a lint roller or fix wood floor scratches with the meat of a walnut?!), it takes a LOT for me to get jazzed about a new cleaning product. Especially when they’re made with natural ingredients. Sometimes, it’s just more satisfying to smell the chemicals working, right?! So when I tried Cleancult’s magical new stain stick and saw that it magically erased any type of questionable mark I had let sit for a week (or let’s be real, longer), I felt it was my civic duty to tell the world about it. Consider this my love letter to my beloved laundry stick—yes, it’s that life-changing.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO