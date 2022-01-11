ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Georgia Bulldogs fans celebrate National Championship win in the CSRA

By Mary Calkins
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Monday night the University of Georgia Bulldogs took home the National Championship title. It’s UGA’s first national win in 42 years.

Fans erupted across Georgia and here in the CSRA.

“Myself and my two friends, we ran up and down our street screaming holding a flag!” Betsy Milburn said.

“It feels good. We waited a long time. I feel like we got a lot more National Championships ahead of us,” Brandon Crook continued.

For some, it means more than just a win.

“It’s family tradition. Generation to generation. I’m second generation that went to Georgia,” Kirk Gilliard said.

Gilliard was born during a Georgia football game. He says that put Georgia in his blood, and he’s passed it on to his daughter.

“My daughter, Ellie, it was her first day of school at Georgia,” Gilliard said. “She’s had the best first day of school you can have. They won the National Championship.”

Some fans say family ties to the university make the win even sweeter.

“My whole family. My cousin graduated from Georgia, my aunt graduated from Georgia. We all bleed red and black,” Crook said.

For fans looking to commemorate the win, Academy Sports & Outdoors opened its doors with National Championship gear on the shelves.

“It was crazy. There was a lot of excitement in the air, a lot of people excited to get new gear,” Margot Ledet of Academy Sports said.

“I have a daughter in California who’s anxious for me to put some things in the mail,” Milburn said.

“I’m picking for me, the wife, my dad, and a buddy of mine for now,” Crook added.

Fans say UGA bringing home the national title two-and-a-half months after the Braves’ World Series win breaks the Georgia curse.

“As my doctor told me, ‘It’s not going to happen.’ And I’m seeing him tomorrow and I can’t wait to tell him ‘You’re wrong,’” Milburn said.

“You can’t really describe it. I have a G tattoo here and an A here. So I’ve been a fan my whole life,” Crook said.

