Islanders coach Barry Trotz, Ryan Pulock in COVID-19 protocol

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
Until Barry Trotz clears the coronavirus-related protocol, associate coach Lane Lambert will serve as interim coach. James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders continue to encounter COVID-19 setbacks during the 2021-22 NHL season.

According to The Athletic, Islanders coach Barry Trotz and defenseman Ryan Pulock entered the league's COVID-19 protocol Tuesday. Pulock hasn't played since Nov. 15 due to a lower-body injury, and Trotz had just returned to the Isles following the death of his mother.

Associate coach Lane Lambert will serve as interim coach until Trotz clears the coronavirus-related protocol. Lambert guided the Isles to a win over the Edmonton Oilers back on Jan. 1, the last time the Islanders were in action. Per The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), New York has since had a four-game road trip wiped out due to issues linked with the virus and, later, because of attendance restrictions in Canadian cities.

The Islanders endured their own COVID-19 outbreak shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday and are scheduled to return to the ice via Thursday's home game versus the New Jersey Devils. As noted by The AP (h/t ESPN), however, COVID-19 issues prevented the Devils from facing the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.

Heading into Tuesday's league matchups, the 10-12-6 Islanders are dead last in the Metropolitan Division with 26 points but have multiple games in hand over every division foe.

