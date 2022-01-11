Livingston County Economic Development accepting applications for First Impressions Program

Livingston County Economic Development is accepting applications for the 2022 First Impressions Program from all 17 towns and 9 villages of Livingston County.

The First Impressions Program funds projects that promote a lasting and genuine first impression of Livingston County’s communities and businesses. The program contributes to creating a sense of place for residents and visitors alike while improving economic vitality. Proposed improvements should be focused on attracting new businesses and shoppers to the area. The First Impressions Program will provide reimbursement of up to 50% of approved signage, interior or exterior lighting, façade improvements, public art installations, curb appeal enhancements, digital first impressions and any related design services including branding, logo design, and architectural renderings. Reimbursement shall not exceed $5,000 for any individual project.

“We are looking for projects that are transformative,” says Louise Wadsworth, Downtown Coordinator for Livingston County Economic Development. “A carved perpendicular sign, a colorful

awning, or additional display window lighting can transform a storefront and has been proven to increase sales and traffic in a community. We are also looking for permanent public art projects that reflect the character and culture of the community,” says Wadsworth.

Eligible applicants include owners of commercial or mixed-use buildings, owners of retail or service businesses, and local governments or community groups undertaking approved public art,

streetscape and/or curb appeal projects. For projects located in a downtown district, all improvements must follow the Livingston County Downtown Design Guidelines to ensure compatibility with the existing Main Street, helping to create a uniform and coordinated streetscape that is attractive and functional.

Funding will be awarded through a competitive process. Approved projects will receive a written commitment letter detailing any supplemental information needed. The Downtown Coordinator

will meet with the applicant to review the proposed project and confirm the scope of work prior to executing a grant agreement.

An informational video is available online at https://www.growlivco.com/first-impressions. Applicants are required to watch this video prior to applying for funding. Applications must be received at the Livingston County Economic Development Office no later than 2 p.m. on March 25, 2022.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).