ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FingerLakes1.com

Livingston County Economic Development accepting applications for First Impressions Program

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago

Livingston County Economic Development is accepting applications for the 2022 First Impressions Program from all 17 towns and 9 villages of Livingston County.

The First Impressions Program funds projects that promote a lasting and genuine first impression of Livingston County’s communities and businesses. The program contributes to creating a sense of place for residents and visitors alike while improving economic vitality. Proposed improvements should be focused on attracting new businesses and shoppers to the area. The First Impressions Program will provide reimbursement of up to 50% of approved signage, interior or exterior lighting, façade improvements, public art installations, curb appeal enhancements, digital first impressions and any related design services including branding, logo design, and architectural renderings. Reimbursement shall not exceed $5,000 for any individual project.

“We are looking for projects that are transformative,” says Louise Wadsworth, Downtown Coordinator for Livingston County Economic Development. “A carved perpendicular sign, a colorful

awning, or additional display window lighting can transform a storefront and has been proven to increase sales and traffic in a community. We are also looking for permanent public art projects that reflect the character and culture of the community,” says Wadsworth.

Eligible applicants include owners of commercial or mixed-use buildings, owners of retail or service businesses, and local governments or community groups undertaking approved public art,

streetscape and/or curb appeal projects. For projects located in a downtown district, all improvements must follow the Livingston County Downtown Design Guidelines to ensure compatibility with the existing Main Street, helping to create a uniform and coordinated streetscape that is attractive and functional.

Funding will be awarded through a competitive process. Approved projects will receive a written commitment letter detailing any supplemental information needed. The Downtown Coordinator

will meet with the applicant to review the proposed project and confirm the scope of work prior to executing a grant agreement.

An informational video is available online at https://www.growlivco.com/first-impressions. Applicants are required to watch this video prior to applying for funding. Applications must be received at the Livingston County Economic Development Office no later than 2 p.m. on March 25, 2022.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Waterloo Town Clerk refuses to take office in dispute over pay, health insurance

The newly elected Town Clerk in Waterloo says she doesn’t want the job. The Finger Lakes Times reports Eileen Temple is refusing to take office in a dispute over health insurance and the salary. Temple says when she was asked to run, she asked what the salary was, whether there was health coverage and whether taking the post would affect her retirement as a state employee. She says she was told there was health coverage and the salary was $42,000 annually. She says after she agreed to run, she was later told the salary was $35,000 and there was no health insurance.
WATERLOO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Art Installations#Retail#Public Art#Digital
FingerLakes1.com

Proposed Wayne County meat packing plant will go to Lewis County instead

A meat packing plant that was to have been built in the Clyde Industrial Park will locate in the Tug Hill region instead. The Finger Lakes Times quotes the Waterville Daily Times as saying California businessman Rezk “Rez” Abdelrahman will locate the plant in the town of Lyonsdale, outside Lowville. Abdelrahman first proposed building the facility in the industrial park. The Clyde Industrial Development Corporation favored the idea, but village officials were afraid it was not compatible with other businesses in the park.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Finger Lakes county governments call for rollback of health care worker booster mandate

UPDATE: State Senator Pam Helming issued a statement Thursday responding to the call to roll back the mandate:. “Crisis. Overwhelmed. Dire. Crippling. These are just a few of the words used in headlines over the last several months to describe the situation in our local hospitals. Despite the concerns we continue to hear from hospital and nursing home administrators, nurses and staff, New York State issues yet another mandate that could further impact staffing in our health care facilities and jeopardize their ability to safely care for the people of our communities. I have continued to advocate for a rigorous testing program to give our hospitals and nursing homes greater flexibility in staffing. The health care workforce is overburdened and burned out. We need to help them, not crush them with more mandates.”
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Case filed by union against Geneva Police Review Board to be heard January 26

A State Supreme Court Judge is set to hear arguments January 26 on the legality of the City of Geneva Police Review Board. The Finger Lakes Times reports Local 3471 of New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union, Council 82, the union representing most Geneva police officers, is seeking a permanent injunction against the Local Law that created the board. The union claims the law conflicts with civil service law by not providing the right to union representation to officers questioned by the board. The union also argues that the board has no right to question officers, because it is not their employer. It contests the portion of the law that allows anonymous complaints against officers and says the law limits the authority of the Police Chief.
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva Police Review Board

Case filed by union against Geneva Police Review Board to be heard January 26. A State Supreme Court Judge is set to hear arguments January 26 on the legality of the City of Geneva Police Review Board. The Finger Lakes Times reports Local 3471 of New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union, Council 82, the union ...
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy