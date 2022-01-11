ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Dawn Staley is overcoming discomfort of 'being in the spotlight' to host a podcast that elevates women's sports

By Meredith Cash
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13sfYA_0diztuTk00
Dawn Staley.

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

  • Dawn Staley is hosting a brand new podcast for Just Women's Sports called "NETLIFE."
  • The superstar coach is overcoming nerves about "being in the spotlight" to elevate women's sports.
  • "Is it gonna be somewhat uncomfortable for me? Yes," Staley told Insider.

Dawn Staley swears she doesn't like the spotlight.

By nature of being one of the best in her business, the superstar head coach of the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks and the gold-medal winning USA Basketball team has had to deal with bright lights and flashing cameras. However, when given a choice, Staley prefers to lay low and "stay in my lane."

But when the opportunity arose for the 51-year-old to help elevate women's sports by hosting her own podcast, she decided to make an exception.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJDB5_0diztuTk00
Staley.

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

"For the greater good of what my life story has been about, it'd be crazy not to step into this space," Staley told Insider. "Is it gonna be somewhat uncomfortable for me? Yes, because I am uncomfortable in front of the camera. I may not be perceived that way, but you know, I get nervous to be on ' The Today Show.' I get nervous being in the spotlight."

"But nervousness shouldn't prevent me from wanting to do it if it's going to help women," she added. "I mean, seriously, it's a no-brainer when it comes to wanting our sports to grow and wanting our gender to grow."

This week, Just Women's Sports launched Staley's podcast, NETLIFE. The new series will span a wide range of topics, including leadership, politics, pop culture, and – of course — basketball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCmIO_0diztuTk00
Staley will host NetLife for Just Women's Sports.

Just Women's Sports

Each week, she'll sit down with an influential individual from one such space for an impactful conversation that, ideally, enables each listener to "walk away adding something to your life that is going to allow you to add to somebody else's life."

"I really have a fascination for how successful people become successful," Staley said. "We see successful people, but we don't really know their journey, and more times than not, their journey looks like everybody else's journey."

"The guests that I have on — it's different ones that come from different professions — but I'm learning," she added. "I take notes when I have my guests because I know that I don't wanna forget."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gRAb9_0diztuTk00
Staley.

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

But rest assured, it's not all serious. She'll make time for some silly stuff as well.

"I'm probably, self-prescribed, like I'm a little messy," Staley said with a chuckle. "I like to know dirt and what the tea is out there. So [now] I get a chance to ask!"

Fittingly, the first episode of NETLIFE — which comes out Wednesday wherever you listen to your podcasts — will feature Staley's longtime friend and basketball legend Lisa Leslie. The two share "a lot of laughs" while reminiscing about their early days together with USA Basketball and in the WNBA.

But they discuss life beyond the court, too, showcasing just how "well-rounded" Leslie is as a superstar athlete, a mom, a journalist, a Black woman, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22N29Y_0diztuTk00
Staley (left) hugs Lisa Leslie as they celebrate winning gold for USA Basketball at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

That's what NetLife is about for Staley: providing a platform to promote women's sports in an authentic, holistic way.

"We're at a place in women's sports where we need to highlight ourselves," Staley said. "If people aren't gonna do it outside of us, then it's on us to do something about it. And Just Women's Sports is doing something about it."

"This is what my whole life has been about — girls basketball and women's basketball, being a dream merchant for young people," she added. "And this [podcast] just lines up with what I've believed in and what I've lived."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Leslie
Person
Dawn Staley
Popculture

Alex Aust, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Marries Fellow Athlete

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Dwyane Wade saying Michael Jordan will be forgotten in GOAT talks unlike LeBron I UNDISPUTED

The Michael Jordan/LeBron James GOAT debate has been going on for years now, but Dwyane Wade thinks that the argument will fall by the wayside sooner than later. On a new podcast, the three-time NBA champion said quote: 'We're not gonna be the ones having a conversation about the GOATs. Now it's going to be the younger, younger, younger generation. And they're gonna forget about Jordan like we forget about Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar].' Shannon Sharpe discusses how much truth there is to D-Wade's comments.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Usa Today Sports#Ap Photo#Just Women S Sports#Netlife
ESPN

Shaquille O'Neal officially sells his stake in Sacramento Kings, walks away from 'our great partnership'

Shaquille O'Neal, who became a partial owner of the Sacramento Kings in 2013, announced on social media Wednesday that he has officially sold his interest in the NBA club. O'Neal, 49, who retired from the NBA in 2011 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, posted on his official Twitter page that in order to pursue a business interest in the sports gambling world, he had to leave the Kings.
NBA
NBC Sports

Kerr addresses Steph's slump, Warriors' offensive woes

Here's your one reminder to relax. The Warriors are 30-10 at the 40-game mark, a win total that far exceeds preseason expectations, and they just got Klay Thompson back. But, there's no denying their offense has taken a hit for a bit of a stretch now. The Warriors had a 113.0 offensive rating through their first 20 games, which was the second-best in the NBA. In their last 20 games, that number has dropped to 108.0, good for 26th over that span.
NBA
AllClippers

Steph Curry Reveals What Went Wrong Against Milwaukee Bucks

The Golden State Warriors were blown out by the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, in a game that many anticipate will be an NBA Finals preview. While this particular game has no implications on whether or not that will be the case, or how such a series would even go, it was certainly a disappointing showing for a Golden State team that has been struggling.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Grizzlies to host jersey swap after Ja’s moment with young Dubs fan

The Memphis Grizzlies are attempting to build on their momentum and gain fans following Ja Morant’s viral interaction with a few young members of Dubs Nation during Tuesday night’s game. In the final minute of the Warriors’ 116-108 loss to Memphis, Morant cruised through Golden State’s defense for...
NBA
Insider

Insider

255K+
Followers
20K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy