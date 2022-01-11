Aziz Ansari Announces Surprise Netflix Stand-Up Special ‘Nightclub Comedian’

Perhaps this one was too hot to handle? Netflix has cancelled Cooking With Paris after just one season, our sister site Deadline reports. Cooking With Paris, which premiered Aug. 4, followed socialite Paris Hilton “from the grocery store to the finished table spread,” as she attempted to “learn her way around the kitchen,” according to the official logline. She was joined by celebrity “sous-chefs” Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton. Hilton can currently be seen in Peacock’s Paris in Love, a 13-part docuseries that follows the former Simple Life star as she prepares to “walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams, venture capitalist Carter Reum.” New episodes are released every Thursday, with the two-part finale scheduled for Jan. 27. Are you sad to see Cooking With Paris go, or were six episodes more than enough?

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO