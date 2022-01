PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - For the first time we are getting a look inside of one Arizona’s largest COVID-19 testing labs. Once you get tested for COVID-19, some of the tests will go to the Sonora Quest Laboratories in Tempe. The lab collects tests from doctor’s offices, hospitals, schools, Banner Health facilities in six states and even drive-thru sites like Embry Health. They are seeing a huge increase in the number of tests coming in. In fact, on Tuesday, the lab hit a new single-day record by processing more than 34,000 PCR tests.

4 DAYS AGO