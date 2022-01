BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With the demand for testing sites outpacing available locations in Baton Rouge, Coast Diagnostics is now offering daily PCR Covid-19 tests. “We really want people to go into the clinics to get this done but they are so overwhelmed, they just don’t all have time to do it right now,” said Chief Communication Officer of Coast Diagnostic David Lane.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO