One of WWE's biggest events of the year is almost here in the Royal Rumble, which always features some big surprises throughout the night. Whether it features returning legends or surprise debuts, there is always something to talk about after the Rumble. That said, this year there are several stars who are injured and might be out of action for the event, and while a few of them could show up, most won't be able to. We've collected everyone that is currently out with an injury in one place for you and given the latest updates on their return to the ring, and you can check out the list starting on the next slide.

