Orange County, FL

Orange County opening county-employee only COVID-19 testing site

By Angela Jacobs, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders say they’re opening up a new COVID-19 testing site for county employees to address the continued rising numbers of COVID-19 infections.

The site is set to open Wednesday morning on Michigan Street. It is only for Orange County employees, and will possibly be expanded to courthouse employees.

There are also discussions underway of the availability of more private sector testing sites.

So far the county has committed $19.3 million of American Rescue Funds to testing, and $3.7 million to provide all three authorized vaccines.

“We know that omicron is still very dominant within our wastewater system, which means that it’s likely going to drive the rate of infections and we are seeing a slight uptick in the hospitalizations within Orange County,” Demings said.

As of Tuesday, the county’s 14-day rolling positivity rate is nearly 35%, numbers Mayor Jerry Demings called “staggering.”

Demings said the hospital admissions aren’t yet at a critical level. As of Tuesday, it’s estimated that 74% of the county’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

