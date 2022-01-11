Patriots Place Jalen Mills On COVID-19 List

BOSTON (CBS) — Just four days away from their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots have placed starting cornerback Jalen Mills on the COVID-19 list.

Mills started all 16 games he played in this season, taking 84.6 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. That’s third-most on the team behind only fellow defensive backs Devin McCourty and J.C. Jackson.

In his first year with the Patriots after signing as a free agent, Mills has recorded seven pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and 47 total tackles (35 solo, 12 assists).

The team was without cornerback Myles Bryant last week, as he spent time on the COVID-19 list. But he was activated from the list on Tuesday.

Mills’ placement on the list almost certainly rules him out for Saturday’s playoff game in Buffalo, as the NFL requires a five-day isolation period for any player who tests positive. If Mills did test positive, the updated NFL protocols do allow for players to produce negative tests and return sooner, though that hasn’t happened for most players trying to return quickly since the new rules were implemented.