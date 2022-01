Joe Biden’s administration was dealt a setback in its effort to curb Covid, as the Supreme Court blocked a mandate that larger businesses require employees be vaccinated or submit to regular testing. The high court did uphold a requirement that health care firms that receive federal money comply with a vaccine mandate for their employees. The 6-3 ruling (read it here) is not a surprise, as justices had indicated their misgivings about the mandate in oral arguments last Friday. Biden has cited vaccine requirements at The Walt Disney Co., Netflix and Fox Corp. in arguing for the government mandate. The Department of Labor’s...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO