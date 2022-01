SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — It was a game Bristol Central needed to go through if the squad hopes to cut some nets down in March. The Rams were playing against a physical team in a hostile road environment, a near sellout crowd and in a venue that means a lot to the sport of basketball. No, it wasn’t the Mohegan Sun Arena, but it was in the city where the sport was born. It was a test Bristol Central passed — but it was not easy.

18 HOURS AGO