ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Who you can claim as a dependent on your tax return explained

By Alexandra Markovich
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

TAX season is around the corner, and many people are starting to prepare their taxes.

But, do you know who you can claim as a dependent on your tax return? We explain what you need to know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WnMsK_0dizqff800
Taxpayers can claim a dependent on their tax return

What is a tax dependent?

A tax dependent is a child or relative whose characteristics and relationship to you allow you to claim certain tax deductions and credits.

This could include, but isn't limited to, child tax credits, child and dependent care credits and earned income tax credits.

The more dependents that you can legally claim, the more your taxable income will be reduced.

Households have the potential to earn several thousand dollars per eligible dependent.

Who qualifies as a tax dependent?

For tax purposes, there are two kinds of dependents: a qualifying child and a qualifying relative.

Below are the requirements for a qualifying child:

  • The child has to be part of your family. For a child to be considered a part of your family, the child must be your son, daughter, stepchild, foster child, brother, sister, half brother, half-sister, stepbrother, stepsister or a descendant of any of those people.
  • The child has to be under a certain age
  • The child has to live with you
  • The child can't provide more than half of his or her own financial support
  • The child can’t file a joint tax return with someone
  • The child has to have certain residency or citizenship status

Below are the requirements for a qualifying relative:

  • The person can’t be anyone else’s qualifying child
  • The person has to be related to you or live with you
  • The person’s gross income is below the limit
  • You have to provide more than half the person’s total financial support for the year

Some of these requirements can be a bit tricky. So, it is important that you do as much research as possible to make sure you are filling out your tax return correctly.

The Sun explains how tax refunds will be issued in weeks.

Plus, we explain when you can file taxes in 2022 and all the other important dates and deadlines.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Tax Return#Tax Credit#Gross Income
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Lump sum payment explained

Social Security is typically paid out to retired Americans in monthly payments, but there is another option. It’s not well known, but it is possible to claim the benefits in a lump sum if you meet certain requirements. Some may choose this because it’s easier to pay for their...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How much you need to earn to file taxes

Some Americans don’t have high enough earnings to file taxes, so many wonder what you need to make to file taxes with the IRS. 2021 had a lot of stimulus payment opportunities, so this year it may be a good idea to file taxes even if you wouldn’t normally need to.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CNET

Is there a child tax credit in January? Here's when your next payment will arrive

Starting Jan. 24, you can file your tax return with the IRS -- that's how you'll get any child tax credit money that's due to you as a refund. But before tax season arrives, you'll want to start gathering important tax documents to make filing easier, and that includes Letter 6419. It has details about your child tax credit money that you'll need for your taxes. If you haven't received that form yet, keep an eye out for it in the mail.
INCOME TAX
ZDNet

How to get COVID financial relief when filing your taxes

COVID-19's impact on 2020 was immense. Hundreds of thousands of Americans lost their lives, and many more felt the grief from those losses. Although there were improvements in 2021, many individuals still faced economic challenges that began in 2020. Most Americans, however, received two stimulus payments in 2020 to help out (and those were thankfully tax free). There was a third in 2021 of up to $1,400. And then there was the Advanced Child Tax Credit for eligible parents. The IRS sent advance payments from July to December of up to $300 per child.
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Here's how long it will take to get your tax refund in 2022

Three-quarters of all Americans get an annual tax refund from the IRS, which often is a family's biggest check of the year. But this tax season could see a repeat of last year's snarls in processing, when about 30 million taxpayers had their returns — and refunds — held up by the IRS.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Unemployment benefits and 2022 tax returns

25 million Americans received unemployment benefits last year, and they will need to pay taxes on them. Congress passed a law in 2020 making the first $10,200 of unemployment taxes untaxable income. They have not done the same for 2021. It is normal to have to pay taxes on unemployment...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Who gets the biggest tax refund?

Tax season for 2022 will look a bit different, and the IRS may be sending larger refunds to some. Things like the child tax credit and stimulus payments will play a role in how much people end up getting back. Tax returns will be accepted by the IRS starting Jan....
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

It Pays to File Your Taxes Early This Year -- Here's Why

The IRS will start accepting tax returns on Jan. 24. While you have until April 18 to get your taxes in on time, it pays to file earlier this year. The start of the tax season isn't something most people like to celebrate. But the fact that the IRS will begin accepting tax returns on Jan. 24 this year is actually a good thing.
INCOME TAX
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
305K+
Followers
5K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy