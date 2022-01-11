ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut to receive $60 million from Washington to spur workforce development interrupted by COVID-19

By Stephen Singer, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

Workforce development plans that were knocked off course by COVID-19 are getting a new push in Connecticut with more than $60 million in federal pandemic relief, Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday.

Kelli Vallieres, executive director of the Connecticut Workforce Development Unit, said 8,000 workers will be trained. The state will earmark $14 million each to manufacturing, health care and information technology ; $10 million to infrastructure and green jobs; and about $9 million to other industries.

“This represents one of the largest investments Connecticut has ever made in workforce training,” she said at a news conference.

Demand is highest in Connecticut for jobs in manufacturing, health care and information technology, Vallieres said. Applications for the money will emphasize underrepresented workers such as communities of color, former prison inmates, veterans and the disabled.

Funding will be available to regional workforce boards, nonprofit organizations, colleges and other agencies that apply for it, she said. The organizations will be asked to collaborate to strengthen pre-assessment and technical and employability skills, Vallieres said. The deadline to apply for the money is Feb. 20.

Employers are not eligible to apply for the money, but will benefit from the training.

Lamont in 2019 established an advisory group that submitted a report the following year recommending strategies to match skilled workers with jobs in manufacturing, health care and information technology. The group also turned its attention to social problems that trap low-wage workers.

The governor said his workforce development plans were hit by “immediate short-term COVID-related interruptions.”

The federal money will be a key piece of the state’s economic development strategy, Lamont said. Employers looking to set up shop or expand can ask for aid tied to the federal funding.

The unemployment rate in Connecticut had plummeted to 6% in November from a peak of 11.4% in May 2020 when the economy reeled from government-ordered business shutdowns. However, employers in industries as varied as retail, manufacturing and transportation are unable to fill jobs that have been vacant for months or even a year or longer.

Economists say employment problems are caused by a mismatch between skills needed to fill jobs and what applicants offer, inadequate daycare that prevents parents from seeking work or holding down a job and a reluctance by some to risk COVID-19 infection by working outside the home.

A workforce development report that Lamont released in October 2020, called for the launch of three to five skills-based hiring pilot initiatives, establishing talent retention organizations in three cities and establishing training programs for “high-priority jobs” in manufacturing, health care, and IT.

Vallieres said CARES Act funding of $10 million — among the first rounds of financial help from Washington in 2020 — helped train more than 1,300 workers. Nearly two-thirds of the beneficiaries were low-income participants who found work in manufacturing, health care and information technology.

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com .

Where to get tested over the long weekend, walk-up and by appointment

As Connecticut’s COVID-19 surge begins to level off, walk-up testing remains available throughout the state, including through the holiday weekend. Unlike mid-December, when Connecticut residents scrambled to purchase at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and schedule PCR tests, walk-up locations are open at locations across the state and appointments are largely available. However, some sites will be ...
HARTFORD, CT
