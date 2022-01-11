Warmer mornings so far this winter, but cold pattern ahead looks to change that

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 1p.m. Sunday to 1a.m on Monday for most of Maryland.
The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the storm as it moves into our region.
This advisory comes as we are already dealing with bone chilling conditions.
Temperatures will struggle to make it above the mid 20s.
That would be chilly enough but unfortunately the brisk north wind will make it feel like the upper teens.
Another frigid night is in store, with a forecast low of 15° for Baltimore.
This storm will bring #Maryland quite a range of impacts! Heavy snow...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good morning and happy weekend. The coldest air of winter so far is upon us this morning and will keep the afternoon highs today in the mid 20’s.
Last Tuesday we had a high of 28, so today will likely be a few degrees colder. Additionally, we have had winds over 10 to 15 mph, which has dropped our wind chills to the single digits at times.
The winds will diminish this afternoon, but the cold will remain.
Our next Weather Alert Day will take shape by late Sunday afternoon as we have been tracking a major winter storm that’s...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands could see ice, sleet, heavy rain, and gusty winds Sunday. This wintry weather setup could lead to road hazards and power outages across some parts of the region. Here is a timeline of what you can expect from the wintry weather Sunday. 12 AM...
NEW YORK - Freezing temperatures have enveloped the region and are forming a one-two punch with a winter storm Sunday night which is expected to drop half a foot of snow in some areas. Saturday morning saw sub-zero wind chills across the area, before giving way to a sunny but...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands of South Carolina could see ice, sleet, rain, and gusty winds Sunday, a setup that could lead to road hazards and power outages across some parts of the region. An ice storm warning is in effect for the northern Midlands Sunday. A winter weather...
Comments / 0