Warmer mornings so far this winter, but cold pattern ahead looks to change that

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good morning and happy weekend. The coldest air of winter so far is upon us this morning and will keep the afternoon highs today in the mid 20’s. Last Tuesday we had a high of 28, so today will likely be a few degrees colder. Additionally, we have had winds over 10 to 15 mph, which has dropped our wind chills to the single digits at times. The winds will diminish this afternoon, but the cold will remain. Our next Weather Alert Day will take shape by late Sunday afternoon as we have been tracking a major winter storm that’s...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO