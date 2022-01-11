Details on Georgia football parade and CFP Championship celebration at Sanford Stadium

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Next up is the more formal celebration.

Gates at Sanford Stadium will open at noon, where some fans may choose to await the coaching staff and players after they take part in a parade down Lumpkin Street at that starts at 12:30 p.m. before transitioning into a Dawg Walk at 1 p.m.

The program for the Bulldogs national championship celebration will begin at 2 p.m. between the famous hedges of Sanford Stadium.

The tickets to the event are complimentary, per the school, and are available to season ticket holders and students now through Thursday via an online request form.

The remaining tickets will be made available to the public on Thursday and, if any are left, on Friday.

Campus operations surrounding the event will be one place, with visitors welcome to campus at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

More details will be available on GeorgiaDogs.com this week.

