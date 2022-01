The global supply chain mess caused when the world economy re-opened continues to affect delivery of products to market. While everyone hoped that the holidays this year would be back to normal, they clearly are not. There were shortages of turkeys, flour and other ingredients. And, when these items become available, the prices are higher than they have been in years. A hidden shortage of containers, ships, trucks and the system of logistics continue to complicate matters. While the product consumers may want could well be available, packaging materials to get the items to stores are also affected.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO