Photo Flashback: 21 Years Ago the Colorado Avalanche Win the Stanley Cup

By Zane Mathews
 4 days ago
The memory is firmly planted in the brains and hearts of Colorado hockey fans. The Colorado Avalanche won their second Stanely Cup Championship in 2001 and have been trying desperately and fruitlessly to win another one ever since. It's Not Easy To Win It All. Championships are hard to...

Comments / 0

KTLA

L.A. Kings trainer becomes 1st female staffer on bench in NHL

Aisha Visram is believed to have become the first woman to work on the bench of an NHL regular-season game in any capacity when she served as athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings in their 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. According to the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society and Society of Professional Hockey Equipment […]
NHL
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Named to NHL All-Star Roster, Brad Marchand Snubbed

Bergeron named to All-Star roster, Marchand snubbed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Patrice Bergeron may be the lone Boston Bruins representative in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. Bergeron was named to the Atlantic Division roster for his third career All-Star selection. Surprisingly, he wasn't selected alongside any of his...
NHL
Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
NHL
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

