LPSS announces Teacher of the Year honorees

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Three Lafayette Parish teachers were surprised on Monday when the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) superintendent visited them to announce that they were chosen as 2022-23 district teachers of the year.

The honorees include:

Stacy Stutes, 4th grade ELA teacher at Woodvale Elementary School

Heather Gregory, 7th grade ELA teacher at Broussard Middle School

Nicholas Richert, 11th & 12th grade Physics and Chemistry teacher at Lafayette High School

This is a high honor for outstanding teachers who have been selected by their peers and evaluated by district administrators and community leaders. Every year, educators and administrators in each public school in Lafayette Parish vote to select a Teacher of the Year based on nominations. The winner of each school then is eligible to participate in the district competition.

The district utilizes the comprehensive application provided by the Louisiana Department of Education that includes submitting a teaching video, a lesson plan which corresponds to the teaching video, student learning targets, and letters of recommendation in order to fully showcase the talents of each teacher. A rubric is utilized to score the applications and top contenders are interviewed by a committee of community leaders in order to select the district winner at each grade level. District winners compete in the state competition through the Louisiana Department of Education. Winners at the state level move on to the national competition.

The Lafayette Parish School System would like to thank each teacher who was nominated and submitted their comprehensive application to be considered for the district competition.

To read more about each teacher, visit LPSS’s website .

