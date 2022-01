In just a few hours, the Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first playoff game of the 2021 NFL season. 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow lead his Bengals – who are hoping to end a 31-year playoff victory drought. In just his second season, Burrow has turned into arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO