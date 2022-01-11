ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Stone to play Kaley Cuoco's mom in season 2 of 'The Flight Attendant'

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaley Cuoco's Emmy-nominated series The Flight Attendant has added an Oscar nominee to its cast: Sharon Stone. For the HBO Max show's second season, Stone has been cast in a recurring role as Lisa Bowden, the estranged mom to Cuoco's previously boozy title...

