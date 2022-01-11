Sharon Stone to play Kaley Cuoco's mom in season 2 of 'The Flight Attendant'

Arnett is adapting BBC3's Murder in Successville for the streamer, playing a detective with "a cadre of celebrity guest stars who’d be willing to improv their way through his spin on the murder mystery." “We’re basically making Law & Order without a script,” Arnett says of the series that has him playing lead detective with each guest-star as his homicide trainee. together, they will interview suspects and try to solve a murder. With Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp vet Krister Johnson as showrunner, Arnett landed Murderville on Netflix, where he previously starred on BoJack Horseman, Flaked and Arrested Development. Conan O'Brien, who plays himself, was the first person enlisted. Other stars joining the six-episode series include Sharon Stone, Marshawn Lynch, Annie Murphy, Ken Jeong and Kumail Nanjiani.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO