More than one third of all tests ended up positive as South Carolina adds 8,149 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

By Alex Tuhell
The Charleston Press
 3 days ago
Charleston, South Carolina – Omicron continues to spread across the state of South Carolina and in Tuesday’s daily report, more than one third of all conducted tests ended up positive.

According to DHEC, South Carolina added a total of 8,149 new Covid-19 positive cases. The department said 6,497 cases are confirmed, while 1,652 cases are considered as probable.

In the same report, additional 10 Covid-19 related deaths were added. All deaths are considered as confirmed.

Since the start of the pandemic, South Carolina now reached a total of 869,217 confirmed cases and 233,386 cases considered as probable. The total number of deaths is 14,803, 12,789 confirmed deaths and 2,014 probable deaths.

The results in Tuesday’s report are from tests and data from Sunday.

The positivity rate of all tests conducted is 34,9%.

For more Covid-19 related data in South Carolina and vaccination information, please visit DHEC website.

Frank
3d ago

People catching it and developing natural immunity now so maybe now we'll be seeing herd immunity start to take place.

