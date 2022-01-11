ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Judge fired by New York Giants after two seasons as head coach

By Art Stapleton, NorthJersey.com
 3 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Giants need a new head coach for the fourth time in six years.

Joe Judge has been fired by the Giants after two years and 33 games, the third straight coach co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch have dismissed in two seasons or less.

The team announced the decision on Tuesday afternoon.

"Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction," Mara said in a statement. "We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe's efforts on behalf of the organization.

"I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision."

Judge's arrival was celebrated as the first-time head coach blew away Mara and team brass during the interview process

Just last month, ESPN reported that Judge's job was safe, but the Giants began to struggle mightily without Daniel Jones and with a dysfunctional offense that looked worse by the week.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta, USA TODAY Sports

The Giants lost their final six games - Jones suffered what turned out to be a season-ending neck injury in their last victory over the Eagles on Nov. 28 - and Judge became a target for criticism. He delivered an 11-minute soliloquy to close his post-game news conference after the Giants' 29-3 loss to the Bears in Chicago on Jan. 2 with perceived jabs at the previous regime of Shurmur for players' quitting late in his tenure and the Washington Football Team for the sideline scuffle between teammates on Dec. 26.

Judge finished with a 10-23 record, including two of the Giants' five consecutive campaigns with double-digit losses. The Giants lost their last six games by 10 points or more.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Joe Judge fired by New York Giants after two seasons as head coach

