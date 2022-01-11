ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Plan for new warehouse straddling Allentown-Whitehall border moves closer to reality; concerns about closeness to residences are downplayed

By Lindsay Weber, The Morning Call
 4 days ago
Acela Engineering presented a rendering of its 1014 Sumner Ave. proposed warehouse project. The Morning Call/TNS

The Allentown Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved plans for a 23,000-square-foot warehouse straddling Allentown and Whitehall.

The warehouse would be located at 1014 Sumner Ave., which straddles the border between the city and the township. The vacant plot is owned by Ralph Weaver of Weaver Fuels, which is located next door at 1008 Sumner Ave.

Daniel Witczak and Chris Geary of Acela Engineering, the company behind the development, presented plans for the warehouse at Tuesday’s commission meeting. It includes 17 employee parking spaces, light landscaping of the area and a sidewalk on Sumner Avenue. Acela does not have a planned tenant, according to Irene Woodward, Allentown’s director of planning.

The lot is located in front of an Allentown residential neighborhood, but according to Witczak, it is about 20 feet lower than that neighborhood because of sloped ground behind the proposed building. In a staff review letter, planning commission staff stated that although the warehouse might “seem to conflict” with the residential neighborhood to its south, this might not be the case because of “ample separation” between the proposed warehouse and the neighborhood homes.

The developers still need approval from city council to vacate Peach Street, which is just west of the proposed warehouse site. Peach Street is a “paper street” — meaning it exists on maps, but is not a real thoroughfare.

Scott Unger, executive director of the Allentown Economic Development corporation, spoke in support of the project at Tuesday’s meeting. He pointed out that the project is small for a warehouse, and as such, it might be able to become a manufacturing or industrial space. He said those tend to have higher employment per square foot than warehouses do.

“It’s proximate to a workforce that may be very accessible to this project,” Unger said, referring to the neighborhood to its south. “It’s a great project.”

Morning Call reporter Lindsay Weber can be reached at 610-820-6681 and liweber@mcall.com .

