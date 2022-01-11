ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Who is Alia Shawkat and is she dating Brad Pitt?

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez, Kevin Quinitchett
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kSDCp_0diznHHV00

ALIA Shawkat is an American actress and artist, known for her roles in State of Grace and in the Netflix television sitcom, Arrested Development.

Rumors started circulating that Shawkat and Oscar award winner, Brad Pitt, sprung up an intimate relationship after being spotted together on several occasions throughout 2019 and 2020.

Who is Alia Shawkat and what has she been in?

Alia Shawkat is an American actress and artist born in Riverside, California and grew up in Palm Springs.

The actress appeared in several television shows including State of Grace, Arrested Development, The Final Girls.

Shawkat earned a number of Screen Actors Guild Award nominations as part of the cast for Arrested Development.

Additionally, she also starred in Being The Ricardos, Broad City, and Search Party.

Are Alia Shawkat and Brad Pitt dating?

It was rumored that Pitt and Shawkit were reportedly "hanging out" despite enforced lockdown rules during quarantine in May of 2020.

Shawkat addressed the rumors to Vulture, in an interview published on June 26, 2020: "We're not dating, we're just friends."

"I just felt overwhelmed. It's that feeling of being naked in school, like, 'Oh my God, everyone's looking at me," she added.

According to the interview with Vulture, Shawkat explained that she first met Pitt a few years ago through Spike Jonze, whom she's known since she was nine.

"We just became friends, and Brad introduced me to his group of friends, and it grew from there," said Shawkat.

Alia Shawkat was asked about the dating allegations between her and Pitt yet again in a January 9, 2022 interview with The New Yorker.

When asked if the rumors still follow her, Shawkat replied: "Thank God, no. It came in hot and left as fast as it came in."

She stated: "It happened during Covid, and I was alone with it. It was so weird."

She continued: "Now it’s like a weird dream, where I’m, like, Did that happen?"

During the interview, Shawkat was asked if she got Brad's take on the romance reports.

She replied: "He had no awareness of it at all. Which is so funny."

The Being The Ricardos actress continued: "I was, like, 'You know everyone thinks we’re dating?' And there’s this whole thing, and I’m being followed?"

"And he was, like, 'I’m sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens,' He had no awareness," Shawkat concluded.

When did Brad Pitt get divorced from Angelina Jolie?

In 2016, Angelina Jolie announced that she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt. The couple had six children together.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Jolie admitted that she separated from Pitt "For the wellbeing of my family."

"Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds," added the actress.

"In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people."

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Who is Chris Evert’s husband Greg Norman?

GREG Norman earned a name for himself as a legend in the world of golf. However, his prowess as a businessman has made him one of the most successful athletes-turned-entrepreneurs in the world. Who is Chris Evert's husband Greg Norman?. Gregory John Norman, often referred to as Greg Norman, was...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Shock: Brad Pitt’s Ex-Wife Wants Him To Reunite With Tom Cruise Onscreen Even Though They Disliked Each Other?

Jennifer Aniston allegedly wants Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise to star in a movie produced by Plan B. Jennifer Aniston surprised fans after it was announced that she decided to return to Plan B Entertainment, the company that she co-owned with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt years ago. The Friends alum decided to leave the company with Pitt following their divorce in 2005.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Brad Pitt Suicidal? Actor Reportedly Suffered Because of 'Abusive' Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce has been long and complex now. But a new detail revealed how the actor reportedly suffered mentally because of his abusive ex-wife. What was supposed to be a happy-ever-after for "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" stars turned into chaos when Pitt and Jolie announced their divorce. They also began to fight to win the sole custody of their six kids after ending their two-year marriage because of "irreconcilable difference."
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Spike Jonze
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Alia Shawkat
CinemaBlend

After Rumors The Weeknd And Angelina Jolie May Be Dating Swirl, The Singer Adds More Fuel To The Fire

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to share headline space due to their ongoing divorce drama, it seems as though the former has found a new romantic partner. Rumors are making the rounds that the Maleficent actress is dating Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd. While this hasn’t been confirmed, the lyrics in one of the singer’s new songs definitely strengthens the claim that this pairing truly exists.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

This Huge Bombshell About Brad Pitt And Shiloh Just Got Out—We’re So Sad For This Custody Update!

She may be walking several red carpets with her mom these days, but Shiloh Jolie Pitt is apparently “desperate” to spend more time with her father too! According to reports, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s 15-year-old daughter really wants to spend more time with her father, especially over the holidays. But as it currently stands, the very tricky custody arrangement is in her mom’s favor, which doesn’t allow the father and daughter much time to see each other. Yet another A-list family is torn apart over the holidays, and our hearts are breaking!
CELEBRITIES
hngn.com

Angelina Jolie Allegedly Wants To Have Fun With a Man While Brad Pitt's Mental Health Was Reportedly Affected by Their Divorce

Angelina Jolie is said to be ready to fall in love. Angelina Jolie has been missing out on the dating scene since her divorce from Brad Pitt was revealed six years ago. Even if this is the case, the actress remains uninterested in a serious relationship. "Angelina is still as sultry and fiery as ever. She believes herself to be a highly sexual individual. "She wants someone with whom she can have fun," the source said.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Search Party#The New Yorker
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Shock: Friends Star Invited Brad Pitt To Celebrate New Year In Mexico? Actress’s Friends Upset She’s Not Hosting Party At Home

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will allegedly celebrate the New Year in Cabo, Mexico. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been through so much. Following their split, the A-listers stopped talking to each other until they were finally healed. Things worked out in the end because Aniston and Pitt are not buddies and there’s no awkwardness between them.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Brad Pitt STARVING Himself To Death? Angelina Jolie's Ex-Husband Reportedly Got Worse Following Divorce

Brad Pitt reportedly did not have a good year in 2021 as the actor suffered from massive weight loss that harmed his life. What was once expected as a perfect relationship turned into the worst one when Jolie filed for divorce from the actor due to irreconcilable differences. At that time, the couple's lawyer revealed that she decided to split to save the family's well-being.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

You'll Cringe Hearing About Jake Gyllenhaal's First Encounter With Brad Pitt

Watch: See Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Flirty Reunion. Jake Gyllenhaal remembers his first meeting with Brad Pitt all too well. Back in 2002, while working on The Good Girl, the actor had "a lot of racy scenes" with Pitt's then-wife Jennifer Aniston, he recalled to W Magazine. "I remember putting my hand out to shake his, and accidentally hitting the door. He said, so confidently and kindly, 'Well, you have another one. It's all right.' He was very, very, very sweet to me, and it was actually a really lovely exchange. But, yeah—I was starstruck." And really, who wouldn't be?
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
305K+
Followers
5K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy