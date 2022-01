While AC/DC is still figuring out any future touring plans, you can get the next best thing in 'Back in Black' when they rock Potosi Live in February. There are AC/DC tribute bands then there's 'Back in Black'. These guys are heads above the rest of the acts honoring the band from down under. Seriously, I've seen them multiple times and each time was dang near flawless. You can close your eyes and you'd think you're at an AC/DC concert. Heck, even with eyes open, these guys play the part - all the way down to Angus Young's outfit and on-stage moves.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO