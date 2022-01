Apple is working on the biggest upgrade for the MacBook Air since its launch in 2008. Several sources are predicting this based on leaks from last year. MacBook Air is Apple’s thinnest and lightest laptop. In 2021, Apple renewed the model with the Apple M1 processor. Based on this, Bloomberg expects Apple to introduce the MacBook Air next year with an Apple M2 processor, a revamped design and an improved display. The prediction was previously confirmed by Pictures Which according to analyst LeaksApplePro (Twitter) has been leaked.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO