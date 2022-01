In just a few days, at the Q4 earnings call on January 26th, Tesla CEO Elon Musk will reveal details and give updates about the status of the company's next projects. 2021 was a great year for Tesla: with nearly a million BEV cars sold worldwide and a change of corporate headquarters to Austin – Texas, they have good reasons to be happy. Like at every business opening each year, Elon Musk will make a press release with detailed analysis of the previous business exercise and the hopes for the current year. That same day he will also report on the current status of some important projects; we assume that an update about Cybertruck, Semi and Roadster status will be part of the report.

