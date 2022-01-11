Artsplosure - The Raleigh Arts Festival, calls for artists for May event

Artsplosure, The Raleigh Arts Festival is set for May 21-22 in downtown Raleigh. The two-day event features approximately 175 artists from across the nation and is accepting applications from artists wishing to showcase their work.

Raleigh artist Morgan Cook plans to apply.

"My hope is that I can create some kind of installation-style piece that's just traditional to my work," Cook said.

Cook's work can seen in many areas across Raleigh including his latest mural on Atlantic Avenue at Club Cardio. The call for artists for Artsplosure categories include ceramics, fine art, glass, metal, painting, photography, wood as well as 2D and 3D.

Live music is also a big part of the festival, which has been around for more than 40 years.

Cook says now in the pandemic, it's even more important to help rebuild a sense of community and keep the pulse of Raleigh's art scene beating.

"We've been so isolated for the last couple years," Cook said. "And when you're kind of tucked away like that, you need something that's emotionally stimulating like art. And, being able to do that in a responsible way where we can get everybody to come together and celebrate that creativity is good for us."