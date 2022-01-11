ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

‘Cheap, angry, and untruthful’: Iowa teachers’ union responds to Republican leader’s claims of ‘sinister agenda’ in schools

By Dan Hendrickson
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Iowa’s largest teachers’ union says the President of the Iowa Senate owes Iowans an apology after accusing Iowa educators of endorsing child sex abuse in his opening day speech at the State Capitol.

On Monday morning, Jake Chapman – a Dallas County Republican – began the session by urging colleagues to take action to address the ‘sinister agenda’ of teachers whom he says are normalizing “incest and pedophilia” via coursework. Chapman didn’t offer any examples of what he calls an “attack on children”. Still, he urged fellow lawmakers to address the so-called “sinister agenda” during the session – without offering any suggestions of how to do so.

Irving Elementary staff, parents respond to ranking given by Iowa Department of Education

The Iowa State Education Association responded to Sen. Chapman’s accusations on Tuesday, calling on him to apologize for his “cheap, angry, and untruthful rhetoric” and to instead focus on helping Iowa teachers better do their jobs. There statement reads in full:

We are outraged by Iowa Senate President Jake Chapman’s claims that the individuals working so hard in Iowa’s public schools have “sinister” motives in their intent to educate students.

We remind Senator Chapman the individuals he is attacking are the same ones who have delivered food, school supplies and electronic devices to families and students shut-in during the pandemic. Educators continue to cover colleagues’ classrooms while Omicron races through their workplaces. They lead and teach in overcrowded classrooms with outdated materials, pay out of their own pockets for Kleenex, food, and classroom supplies for whom it means so much, and continue to fight for safe and healthy school environments because they know their workplace directly affects their students.

In my more than 34 years as a public education employee, I have witnessed countless selfless acts by my colleagues. Not once have I witnessed so-called sinister ones.

Senator Chapman owes all Iowans an apology for his attempt at dividing us with cheap, angry, and untruthful rhetoric. We call on all elected leaders, regardless of party affiliation, to stand in support of the more than 50,000 education professionals working so hard on behalf of Iowa families.

Mike Beranek, President – Iowa State Education Association
Comments / 34

Tim Snydet
3d ago

Boo Hoo, I am angry that kids in public schools keep falling behind versus other countries. Seems we are getting to far away from the basics of Reading, Writing and Arithmatic.(the last one would be math for those that dont know "more good" ie. better) lol

Reply(1)
14
scott
3d ago

Why is Iowa always ranked at the top or near the top academically? Because we keep the Teacher's Union where they belong!

Reply(5)
12
Guest Nunya
3d ago

Cheap, angry, untruthful? Describes EVERY “proud” teachers union member

Reply(1)
22
Hundreds of Sioux City students, staff test positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) is reporting hundreds of students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19. According to the SCCSD’s website, 200 students in the district have reported testing positive for COVID-19 for the week of January 10-14. Along with the 200 students, 109 staff members have also […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations reach high unseen since 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa hasn’t been this high since 2020, with nearly 1,000 people currently being treated. The Iowa Department of Public Health released an update Friday morning revealing 998 people are in Iowa hospitals with the coronavirus. The last time there were more people […]
IOWA STATE
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

