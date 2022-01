Governor Kathy Hochul said it was good news, as New York State appeared to be turning the corner of the latest COVID-19 surge fueled by the Omicron variant. “We are appearing to turn the corner on the winter surge,” Governor Hochul said during her press conference on Friday. “This is no time to spike the football, we still need to remain vigilant. So let’s continue to use the tools we know will help stop the spread and keep ourselves safe: get the vaccine, get the booster, wear a mask, and stay home if you’re feeling sick. Let’s continue to do the right thing and we will get through this together.”

