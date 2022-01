New community testing centers in Fairfax and Prince William counties in Virginia are opening this week, and they’ll offer residents more options to get free COVID-19 tests. The Prince William testing center opened Thursday at the Pfitzner Stadium Complex in Woodbridge. The county health district said it is a laboratory-run site that offers Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, with results available within a few days. The site will operate Saturday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by appointment only.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO