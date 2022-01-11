ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross Travis: Parts ways with Lions

The Lions cut Travis from their practice squad Tuesday. Travis joined the...

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions trade down, land haul (and QB of future) in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The NFL Playoffs have not even begun but when it comes to the Detroit Lions, plenty are already looking toward free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. So, what will the Lions do with the No. 2 overall pick? Will they take either Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux? Could they fall in love with a quarterback and roll the dice? What about filling a need and taking S Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame?
FanSided

5 players who could be cut by the Detroit Lions this offseason

Heading toward the offseason roster work now, here are five players the Detroit Lions could part ways with. Brad Holmes took a smart approach in his first offseason as Detroit Lions general manager, signing free agents to mostly one-year deals knowing it would not be a winning season as a rebuild was started.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions next great QB could be an even better Lamar Jackson

Originally published prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season. Though Malik Willis was not quite as spectacular in 2021 as he was in 2020, he did complete 61.1% of his passes for 27 TDs and 12 INTs in 2021. He has also carried the ball 197 times for 878 yards and 13 TDs. Don’t be surprised if the Detroit Lions select him with their second pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Significant Calvin Johnson News

Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson has stated several times in the past that his relationship with the Detroit Lions was not on good terms. The reason Johnson had beef with the Lions is because they owed him $1.6 million. It also didn’t help that they didn’t treat him the way other teams treated their retired players.
AllLions

Pros and Cons of Ben Johnson Being Named Lions Offensive Coordinator

Could the Lions have their next offensive coordinator already on their coaching staff?. If they do, it's more than likely going to be the team's present tight ends coach Ben Johnson. Johnson, who originally joined the Lions in 2019 as the organization's offensive quality control coach, served as Detroit's pseudo...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Senior Bowl QBs for the Lions roster announced

One of the big benefits of coaching in the Senior Bowl is the ability to work closer than any other NFL franchise with a large crop of draft prospects. For the Detroit Lions and Dan Campbell, they’ll get a look at three quarterback prospects often mentioned in aspirational connection to the team when they head the American team in Mobile next month.
AllLions

Detroit Lions 3-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft 4.0

Buckle up, Detroit Lions fans. It's time for your favorite part of each Lions season: Mock draft season. It's in full bloom now, as Detroit's 2021 campaign has mercifully come to an end. Lions general manager Brad Holmes will have the chance to address multiple needs in the first round,...
CBS Sports

Bill Cowher on Steelers-Chiefs NFL Wild Card Playoff game: 'I expect this game to be a lot closer'

Bill Cowher knows a thing or two when it comes to proving people wrong. An undersized college linebacker who went undrafted, Cowher battled and ultimately earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster. As the Steelers' head coach, Cowher's Steelers nearly upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX as a 13.5-point underdog. A decade later, his team made history by becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.
ninetynineyards.com

Why the Bengals will win the Super Bowl

Next up in our play-off team series, Stu from our Draft Talk team looks at ‘Why the Bengals will win the Super Bowl’ with Joe Burrow and co now back in the playoffs following a 6 year absence. Bengals Head coach Zac Taylor has performed quite the turn...
