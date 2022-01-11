Ross Travis: Parts ways with Lions

The NFL Playoffs have not even begun but when it comes to the Detroit Lions, plenty are already looking toward free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. So, what will the Lions do with the No. 2 overall pick? Will they take either Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux? Could they fall in love with a quarterback and roll the dice? What about filling a need and taking S Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame?
I have made it pretty clear about my feelings about spending too much capital (either cap or draft) on the wide receiver position but the fact of the matter is that you cannot completely ignore the position. There is no team in the league that needs competent wide receivers as...
Heading toward the offseason roster work now, here are five players the Detroit Lions could part ways with. Brad Holmes took a smart approach in his first offseason as Detroit Lions general manager, signing free agents to mostly one-year deals knowing it would not be a winning season as a rebuild was started.
As 14 teams battle to reach Super Bowl LVI over the next month, 18 will be sitting at home, wondering what moves they can make so that next season will be different. Well, look no further than the 2022 NFL Draft. It's a time for bottom-dwellers to begin turning their...
Originally published prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season. Though Malik Willis was not quite as spectacular in 2021 as he was in 2020, he did complete 61.1% of his passes for 27 TDs and 12 INTs in 2021. He has also carried the ball 197 times for 878 yards and 13 TDs. Don’t be surprised if the Detroit Lions select him with their second pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 2021 NFL regular season is officially in the books, so while 14 lucky teams look ahead to the playoffs, the rest of the league sets about the challenge of reloading their roster in hopes of joining them next year. Now that the top 18 picks in this year’s draft...
Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson has stated several times in the past that his relationship with the Detroit Lions was not on good terms. The reason Johnson had beef with the Lions is because they owed him $1.6 million. It also didn’t help that they didn’t treat him the way other teams treated their retired players.
The Detroit Lions are sitting home during the NFL playoffs for the fifth consecutive year. Still, several former Lions players and familiar faces are playing for the ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl. It’s worth remembering that the postseason features seven teams from each conference, with only the top...
Could the Lions have their next offensive coordinator already on their coaching staff?. If they do, it's more than likely going to be the team's present tight ends coach Ben Johnson. Johnson, who originally joined the Lions in 2019 as the organization's offensive quality control coach, served as Detroit's pseudo...
One of the big benefits of coaching in the Senior Bowl is the ability to work closer than any other NFL franchise with a large crop of draft prospects. For the Detroit Lions and Dan Campbell, they’ll get a look at three quarterback prospects often mentioned in aspirational connection to the team when they head the American team in Mobile next month.
The 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl rosters continue to be unveiled and on Saturday, the tight ends were split up between the Detroit Lions and New York Jets. As you can see below, the Lions coaching staff will get to work with Daniel Bellinger, Grant Calcaterra, Greg Dulcich, and Isaiah Likely.
When the Detroit Lions announced they had hired Brad Holmes as their next general manager, I personally was thrilled but there were plenty who were either on the fence or did not like the hire at all. According to Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire, only 31.32% of Lions fans “loved”...
Buckle up, Detroit Lions fans. It's time for your favorite part of each Lions season: Mock draft season. It's in full bloom now, as Detroit's 2021 campaign has mercifully come to an end. Lions general manager Brad Holmes will have the chance to address multiple needs in the first round,...
Bill Cowher knows a thing or two when it comes to proving people wrong. An undersized college linebacker who went undrafted, Cowher battled and ultimately earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster. As the Steelers' head coach, Cowher's Steelers nearly upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX as a 13.5-point underdog. A decade later, his team made history by becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster underwent shoulder surgery earlier this season, and he was expected to miss the rest of the campaign. But in a surprise twist, the Steelers announced Thursday that Smith-Schuster has returned to practice, though he remains on IR for now ahead of the Wild Card Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has said virtually nothing in public about his ongoing legal cases involving allegations of sexual assault. But now, via his agent David Mulugheta, we get an impression of where Watson's thinking is the proceedings slowly continue to play out. "Super confident.''. The Texans quarterback, and...
Next up in our play-off team series, Stu from our Draft Talk team looks at ‘Why the Bengals will win the Super Bowl’ with Joe Burrow and co now back in the playoffs following a 6 year absence. Bengals Head coach Zac Taylor has performed quite the turn...
Comments / 0