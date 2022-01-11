ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSMV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew year, new job! This month we are exploring career...

www.wsmv.com

ZDNet

New year, new job: The tech resignations are coming, so get ready

With the events of 2020 and 2021 having prompted many to revaluate their personal and professional lives, businesses are now facing the prospect of losing some of their most valuable tech workers. There has been a lot of talk about a 'Great Resignation' and what's prompted it. The fact that...
ECONOMY
#News 4
hometownstations.com

Ohio Means Jobs Allen County is promoting "New Year - New Career"

“New Year New Career” is the goal of Ohio Means Jobs Allen County. There are 2,100 jobs available within ten miles of Lima Allen County and it’s a job seekers market. With the number of open positions now is the time to take that leap into a new career. OMJ officials say employers are making measures to make that change worthwhile.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Winston-Salem Journal

Randy Wooden: What does the new year hold for the job market?

Wow! It’s 2022 already. Where did these past couple of years go? A lot has happened. Some good. Some bad. Let’s look at some of what’s happened and, if I may, dust off the crystal ball for a look at some things we may encounter in the job market this year.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Jobs
Business Insider

19 underrated part-time jobs that pay well and how to get them

Part-time jobs have become a popular to bring in extra cash with a low commitment. Accountants, physician assistants, and programmers are among the highest paid part-time roles. Writing, tutoring, fitness instructing, and graphic designing are also in-demand options.
JOBS
iheart.com

Jobs hiring remote workers right NOW!

Who's hiring remote workers? The pandemic has shown us that lots of jobs can be done remotely without any loss of productivity. Would you like to find a great new job that you can do from your own home? Here are a few companies that are hiring tons of remote workers right now:
HEALTH
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

More people look for a new job in January than any other time of the year

Nycole Tylka, Assistant Director for the Department of Workforce Services, told us that more people look for a new job in January than any other time of the year. With Utah's historically low unemployment rate of 2.1% in November 2021, and an economy that continues to grow, Utah employers are ready to hire.
UTAH STATE
observernewsonline.com

Start The New Year Off with A Great New Job with The O-N-E

The Observer News Enterprise and Outlook are look for an inside sales and marketing representative. The ideal candidate has excellent customer service skills and enjoys working with local businesses and residents. Attention to detail is a must. This position has a competitive salary and benefits with unlimited earning potential with...
JOBS

