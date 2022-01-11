ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Westchester Contractor Admits To $1.5M Tax Evasion

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oia4x_0dizkR2a00
A Westchester County contractor has pleaded guilty to charges related to his role in a scheme to avoid paying federal income taxes and conceal more than $1.5 million in income from his business. Photo Credit: Image by Steve Buissinne / Pixabay

A Westchester County contractor pleaded guilty to charges related to his role in a scheme to avoid paying federal income taxes and conceal more than $1.5 million in income from his business.

Mario Nunes, age 59, of Yonkers, pleaded guilty to tax evasion and filing false federal income tax returns on Tuesday, Jan. 11, according to Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“As he admitted in court, the defendant engaged in a scheme to evade paying federal income taxes for years, including by concealing business income, making false statements to the IRS, and filing false federal income tax returns," Williams said in a statement. "Nunes has now pled guilty to federal crimes and faces time in federal prison, another example that attempting to conceal income and filing false returns are ultimately far costlier than filing accurate returns and paying one’s taxes due.”

Williams reported that Nunes was an independent contractor who performed construction work.

He filed false federal income tax returns for tax years 2012 through 2017, the US Attorney's Office said.

He also reportedly created a scheme to avoid paying his unpaid assessed federal income taxes and falsely told the IRS that he was unemployed and relying on others for living expenses, Williams said.

To conceal more than $1.5 million of his business income, Nunes deposited business receipts into personal bank accounts, and cashed checks from customers instead of depositing them, Williams said.

He also reportedly told customers to pay suppliers directly.

Nunes agreed to pay at least $330,833 in restitution to the IRS, the US Attorney's Office said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, April 14, Williams reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

CT Man Sentenced For Distributing Cocaine

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for distributing cocaine and crack cocaine. Windham County resident Andre Smith, also known as "Dre", age 42, of Woodstock, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 13, said Leonard C Boyle, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut. Smith was also...
NORWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Feds Cite Litchfield County Company For 48 Safety, Health Violations After Employee’s Death

A Connecticut company has been cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for 48 safety violations after an employee was electrocuted and died. The incident took place in Litchfield County at PM Engineered Solutions Inc. when an employee of the metal fabrication company was electrocuted in July while repairing a portable water heater in Watertown.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Business
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Business
Daily Voice

Teen TikToker Is Outearning Top CEOs By Millions

A teen social media star from Connecticut is outearning some of the most successful CEOs in the US by millions of dollars, according to new reports by Forbes and the Wall Street Journal. With 133 million TikToker followers, 17-year-old Fairfield County resident Charli D'Amilio, of Norwalk, who started posting to...
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Positivity Rate Back Below 20 Percent In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is back below 20 percent as the state has seen a steady decline over the past week. According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health on Friday, Jan. 14, the state administered more than 45,000 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, resulting in 8,783 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a daily positivity rate of 19.35 percent, down nearly a full percentage point from the previous day.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Tax Filing#Federal Income Taxes#Westchester Contractor
Daily Voice

Duo Nabbed For Attempting To Rob Suffolk County Bank, Police Say

A serial bank robber was among two who were busted attempting to rob a Long Island branch, police announced. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, Mastic resident Dominic Scotto, age 31, entered Chase Bank on Grand Boulevard in Deer Park at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, handing a teller a note demanding cash.
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Recall Issued For Free Self-Testing Kits

Orange County’s Department of General Services has announced that the Flowflex antigen rapid test kits the county distributed to residents have been recalled by the manufacturer. The kits were distributed to residents on Thursday, Jan. 13 in the Towns of Wallkill and New Windsor, said Justin Rodriguez, spokesman for...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Daily Voice

Here's Percentage Of NYers Who Say Gas Prices Are Having Serious Impact On Their Finances

The spike in prices at the gas pump has led to struggles for some New Yorkers who have to contend with inflating prices, according to a new report. Siena College released the results of its most recent study that found that current gas prices are “very seriously” or “somewhat seriously” impacting 61 percent of all New Yorkers - up from 54 percent in a previous poll - who reported it was affecting their financial standing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

PA Man Wanted On Drug Delivery Death Charges: Police

A central Pennsylvania man is wanted in connection to a drug delivery resulting in a death, according to a release by police. Upper Allen Township Police are searching for Chandler Hernandez, 25, of the first block of Cassatt Street in Enola, who is accused of providing drugs to a man who later died of an overdose on Sept. 18, 2020, according to a release by the department.
ENOLA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Suffolk County Bank Robbery

Police are searching for a suspect after a late-afternoon Long Island bank robbery. The man entered the Citibank branch in Lindenhurst, located at 120 Sunrise Highway, at approximately 4:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, and handed a teller a note demanding cash and announced a robbery, Suffolk County Police said. The...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect Arrested With Stolen Honda In Nassau After Driving Erratically With Missing Tires

A Long Island man who was driving erratically before being tracked down by investigators was busted in an allegedly stolen vehicle, police said. Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to a stretch of Long Beach Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 in Island Park, where there were reports of a man speeding and driving a gray Honda CRV with no tires on the driver’s side.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Bogus COVID-19 Vaccine Card Found In Holiday Gift

Someone went without a Christmas gift this year after U.S. Customs and Border Control officers in Philadelphia discovered a fake COVID vaccine card hidden in a holiday greeting card. Officers at the Port of Philadelphia were conducting routine international parcel inspections, when they encountered an "obviously counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination card,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Westchester Shooting

Police are searching for a suspect that shot and critically injured a 33-year-old man in Westchester County. The incident took place around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13 in Yonkers near 16 Fortfield Ave. According to the Yonkers Police, when officers arrived on the scene they found a 33-year-old man with...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
196K+
Followers
33K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy